After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the annual Tool City Tournament will return to the House of Thrills for its 42nd edition.
The two-day tournament will take place today and Saturday and will feature all six of the public schools located in Crawford County. Today’s action is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. while Saturday’s matches will begin at 8 a.m.
Meadville will enter the tournament as hosts and with a 2-0 record in Region 5 matches. In their most recent match, the Bulldogs blanked Erie High School 76-0 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have won their two dual matches by a margin of 133-12 and are led by Griffin Buzzell (189), who’s ranked in the state after winning his second consecutive District 10 AAA Title. Buzzell subsequently placed third in the PIAA Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament last season.
One team that could challenge the hosts is Saegertown. The Panthers are 8-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 3 competition this season. The Panthers are led by Hunter Robison at 113. Last year, Robison finished in fifth place in the PIAA Class 2A tournament and ended the season with an overall record of 25-2.
The Panthers’ roster also features Landon Caldwell (189), who finished in sixth place in the PIAA Class 2A West Super Regional last season with a record of 18-6 overall. This season, Caldwell placed fifth in the Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon McMillan High School in Pittsburgh. Caldwell went 7-2 in the tournament that featured the top five teams in the country.
Another team that could make an impact on this year’s tournament is Cochranton. The Cardinals are 3-0 overall this season and are led by Jack Martinec (138), who finished in second place at the District 10 Class AA tournament last year while wrestling at 126. Stetson Boozer (172) also finished second in the district tournament last year at 160. This year, the Cardinals will have Kyle Lantz (113), who transferred in from Conneaut Area Senior High School. Last season, Lantz won the Section 2 Class AA championship and finished third at districts for the Eagles.
Cambridge Springs will also seek to make its presence felt during the weekend competition. The Blue Devils are led by Brody Beck, who won the Section Class AA championship at 113 last season. Chase Beck (145) and Jackson Carico (189) could also make an impact after they finished third place in their respective section tournaments last season. Gunner Gage is another Blue Devil to watch as he won second place in his section tournament at 126. Gage subsequently finished fourth in districts.