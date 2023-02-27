ALTOONA — The Meadville wrestling team brought 11 grapplers to the Class 3A Northwest Region tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Five of those wrestlers wrapped up their tournament on the medal stand and two will move on the state tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey on March 9-11.
“It was pretty special seeing two sophomores and a junior in the semifinals at the regional tournament,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “We only had two place-winners last year and this year we have five.”
Leaving with a bronze medal was Ben Fuller at 107 pounds and Rhoan Woodrow at 215.
Fuller was the No. 5 seed in his bracket and lost to the No. 7-ranked wrestler in the state, according to FloWrestling, in the semifinals. Fuller won his first consolation match before battling Westinghouse’s Daniel Noel in the third-place match. It was a rematch, as the two faced each other in the quarterfinals as well.
Fuller won a 5-0 decision to punch his ticket to states.
“He left no doubt this time,” Anderson said. “He did everything he had to do to secure a trip to Hershey.”
Woodrow was ranked No. 5 in his bracket as well. After winning his opening match with a 16-second pin, he lost to Central Mountain’s Giovanni Tarantella 3-2. The senior fought through three consolation matches before earning a rematch with Tarantella in the third-place match.
This time, Woodrow bested him 4-3.
“He had a nice reversal then a takedown in the third to kinda seal it. I was really happy for him,” Anderson said. “It’s not easy to lose in the quarterfinals and fight back in.”
A Bulldog who fell just short of wrestling at Hershey was junior Brighton Anderson. Anderson was leading in the waning seconds of his third-place match, but lost a 9-8 decision.
“Brighton was up with three seconds left, but got reversed with two seconds left,” Anderson said. “I’m not happy with the result, but I am really happy with his performance down here. He was right in it at the end, but we just didn’t have it.”
Anderson battled Luke Sipes of Altoona, ranked No. 2 in the state, in the semifinals and lost a 10-1 major decision.
Also placing fourth for Meadville was fellow junior Ty Tidball. Tidball was a No. 7 seed and lost his quarterfinal match. He won three consolation matches before earning a spot in the third-place match.
His opponent was the No. 1 seed in the 172-pound bracket, Tyler Bauder of Jersey Shore. Bauder won a 6-0 decision.
“Ty did a nice job in the wrestle backs,” Anderson said. “It’s tough to get though all those matches then see a really tough kid in the third place match.”
Also placing at the tournament was sophomore Caleb Anderson at 121 pounds. The No. 12 seed won his first two matches to advance to the semifinals. His semifinal-round opponent was Cael Nasdeo, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state and a Penn State commit. Nasdeo pinned Anderson in 1:30.
Anderson then lost in the consolation semifinals and then to Hickory’s Dylan O’Brien in the fifth-place match to take sixth.
“Caleb fell short of his goal to be in the top four, but placing sixth here is really good,” Anderson said. “Every match down here will be tough.”
As a team, Meadville placed 10th out of 23 teams with 76.5 points.
“It was a big deal for our program. To place five here and only one is senior so we’ll have four coming back — I’m excited to build on that,” Anderson said. “We were in 10th most of our time there, so I’m happy with that too.”
