The Meadville ONE legion baseball team split a makeup doubleheader against Edinboro on Friday.
Meadville hosted Edinboro at Eldred Glen. Both games were postponed due to darkness earlier in the season.
In the first game, the score was tied 12-12 with two full innings left to play.
Edinboro’s Brandon Dedrick hit an RBI-single to score Swanson and give his team a 13-12 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Meadville went three up, three down in the bottom of the sixth while Edinboro did the same in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Meadville walked three batters to load the bases with one out. A strikeout and ground out crushed Meadville’s chances at a win.
In the second game, the game resumed in the bottom of the fifth inning with Meadville leading 5-4.
Wyatt Barzak drilled a double to score Josh Merchbaker and Owen Garvey and a sacrifice fly from Tai Hopkins that scored Gavin Beck. Meadville led 9-4 after five full innings.
In the sixth inning, Beck hit an RBI-triple that brought Rocco Tartaglione home. Meadville hung on to the 10-4 lead the rest of the way for a win.
Meadville ONE finished the season 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.