Meadville ONE defeated French Creek Valley 6-2 on Thursday to even the season series after FCV won the first match up on June 16. With the win, Meadville broke a three-game losing streak and gave FCV its first loss of the season after it won its first six games.
Meadville's bats caught fire early after scoring three runs in the top of the second inning.
FCV responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to one.
Meadville added some insurance runs after scoring two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Tom Owens earned a pair of RBIs while Wyatt Barzak, Caden Holeva, AJ Feleppa and Ang Feleppa each drove in a run. Barzak also collected two hits.
Josh Merchbaker earned the win on the mound after going six innings. Merchbaker allowed nine hits, two unearned runs and two walks on six strikeouts. Barzak pitched the final inning and only allowed a walk and a hit.
For FCV, Brock Cunningham and Henry Shaffer each earned an RBI. Cunningham collected three hits while Shaffer and Wyatt Burchill compiled two hits each.
Walker Cunningham took the loss while going 6.1 innings. Cunningham allowed six hits, six runs (four earned) and a walk after fanning 12 batters. Shaffer tossed the last two outs while only allowing two hits.
MEADVILLE ONE (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-0-1-0, Tartaglione 4-0-1-0, Merchbaker 4-1-0-0, Garvey 3-1-1-0, Barzak 4-2-2-1, Owens 4-2-1-2, Holeva 3-0-0-0, AJ Feleppa 3-0-1-1, Ang Feleppa 2-0-1-1. Totals 31-6-8-6.
FRENCH CREEK VALLEY (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 4-0-1-0, B. Cunningham 4-0-3-1, Shaffer 3-0-2-1, W. Cunningham 4-0-1-0, Grubbs 3-0-0-0, Mihoci 3-0-1-0, Kullen 1-0-0-0, Burchill 3-1-2-0, Thomas 3-1-0-0, White 2-0-0-0. Totals 30-2-10-2.
Meadville ONE 030 002 1 — 6 8 1
French Creek Valley 000 200 0 — 2 10 3
BATTING
2B: FCV — B. Cunningham
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Merchbaker WP 6-9-2-0-6-2, Barzak 1-1-0-0-1-1; FCV — W. Cunningham LP 6.1-6-6-4-12-1, Shaffer 0.2-2-0-0-0-0.
Records: Meadville ONE 2-3; French Valley Creek 6-1.
