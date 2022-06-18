EDINBORO — Meadville ONE lost to Edinboro 10-6 on Friday night. With the loss, Meadville is 1-3 on the season and has dropped three consecutive games.
After Edinboro scored nine runs in the first four innings, Meadville made a furious comeback attempt after piling on six runs in the top of the fifth.
Wyatt Barzak and Owen Garvey both went 2-3 at the plate with each driving in a run. Gavin Beck, AJ Feleppa and Caden Holeva also secured an RBI each.
Stuart Hochstetler pitched the first four innings and allowed nine hits, nine runs (four earned) and two walks on five strikeouts. Barzak tossed the next two innings and only allowed one hit and one unearned run on a pair of strikeouts.
Meadville will look to get back on track as it goes on the road again on Sunday to take on Post 135 Senior Legion at 6 p.m.
MEADVILLE ONE (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-1-1-1, Merchbaker 4-0-1-0, Garvey 3-1-2-1, Barzak 3-1-2-1, AJ Feleppa 4-0-1-1, Holeva 4-0-1-1, Ang Feleppa 4-0-0-0, Hochstetler 2-1-1-0, Hoban 2-1-1-1. Totals 30-6-10-5.
EDINBORO (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Swanson 4-0-0-0, Banks 4-0-0-0, Fiscus 4-2-2-0, Duott 2-1-2-2, Morrow 3-3-0-0, Chorney 4-3-2-0, Peyton 4-0-2-4, Stafford 2-1-1-0, Rapela 1-0-0-0, Clark 3-0-1-1. Totals 31-10-10-7.
Meadville 000 060 0 — 6 10 3
Edinboro 122 401 x — 10 10 2
BATTING
2B: M — Garvey, Beck, Merchbaker; E — Duott, Chorney.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Hochstetler LP 4-9-9-4-5-2, Barzak 2-1-1-0-2-1; E — Morrow WP 4.1-8-5-4-5-2, Duott 2.2-2-0-0-5-1.
