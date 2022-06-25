TITUSVILLE — Meadville ONE defeated Titusville 6-5 on Friday. After starting the season 1-3, MEadville has won back-to-back games after defeating French Creek Valley on Thursday.
After Titusville scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a one-run lead, Meadville came back and scored two runs in the top of the seventh.
Wyatt Barzak finished 3-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Josh Merchbaker, Gavin Beck and Tom Owens each registered two hits. Merchbaker, Owens and Caden Holeva each earned an RBI.
Rocco Tartaglione pitched the first 2.1 innings and allowed three hits, two runs and four walks on a pair of strikeouts. Barzak tossed the final 4.2 innings and only allowed four hits, three runs and one walk to go along with six strikeouts.
Meadville will be back in action on Monday for another road game against West County at 6 p.m.
MEADVILLE ONE (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-0-2-0, Tartaglione 4-1-1-0, Merchbaker 3-2-2-1, Owens 4-2-2-1, Barzak 4-0-3-2, AJ Feleppa 4-1-1-0, Holeva 2-0-1-1, Hochstetler 3-0-1-0, Ang Feleppa 2-0-0-0, Deeter 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-6-13-5.
TITUSVILLE (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burleigh 3-1-2-1, Durstine 2-0-0-0, Abrams 4-0-1-1, Mong 3-0-0-0, Blakeslee 4-1-1-1, Knapp 2-0-0-0, Mcfarland 2-2-1-0, Forest 3-1-1-1, Titus 2-0-1-2, Neely 2-0-0-1. Totals 27-5-7-5.
Meadville ONE 130 000 2 — 6 13 1
Titusville 110 003 0 — 5 7 1
BATTING
2B: M — Merchbaker 2.
3B: M — Tartaglione, Owens.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Tartaglione 2.1-3-2-1-2-4, Barzak WP 4.2-4-3-3-6-1; T — Baker 2-6-4-3-4-2, Durstine LP 5-7-2-2-4-0.
