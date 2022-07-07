Meadville ONE defeated West County 10-0 on Wednesday. With the win, Meadville has now won five consecutive games with an overall record of 6-3.
Rocco Tartaglione led the way with two hits, four RBIs and a home run. Tai Hopkins contributed with two RBIs and a double. Owen Garvey and Stuart Hochstetler also knocked in one run each.
On the mound, AJ Feleppa and Hochstetler contributed to the shutout. The two pitchers only allowed a combined three hits and earned four strikeouts each.
Meadville will be back in action today on the road against French Creek Valley at 6 p.m.
WEST COUNTY (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Huntley 3-0-1-0, Bax 1-0-0-0, Stevens 2-0-1-0, Cottrell 2-0-0-0, Bolte 2-0-0-0, Mullen 1-0-0-0, Schauk 2-0-1-0, White 2-0-0-0, Barzano 2-0-0-0. Totals 17-0-3-0.
MEADVILLE ONE (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-3-2-0, Tartaglione 4-2-2-4, Merchbaker 2-2-0-0, Garvey 2-1-2-1, Barzak 3-0-1-0, Hopkins 1-0-1-2, Feleppa 3-0-0-0, Holeva 2-1-0-0, Hochstetler 2-1-2-1, Deeter 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-10-10-8.
West County 000 00x x — 0 3 2
Meadville ONE 343 0xx x — 10 10 0
BATTING
2B: WC — Stevens; M — Hopkins, Beck, Garvey.
HR: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) WC — Stevens LP 4-10-10-7-4-4; M — Feleppa WP 3-1-0-0-4-1, Hochstetler 2-2-0-0-4-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.