CLARION – On Saturday, the Meadville Bulldogs were placed in unfamiliar territory.
In their 30-6 loss to Jersey Shore in the PIAA quarterfinals at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, the Bulldogs struggled to spark their offense, which is a big reason why they made this far into the playoffs.
Meadville’s dominant offense was nowhere to be seen, as it failed to eclipse 20 points for only the second time this season. The last time the Bulldogs scored less than 20 points was during its second game of the season when they put up 13 points in a loss against Butler.
“It’s something we’ve been doing all year long,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “Coming down, starting and getting points on the board. Jersey Shore has a phenomenal defense and that’s a bunch of really good athletes on that side of the ball and they were ready for us.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Jersey Shore opened the floodgates with 24 points in the second quarter. In the beginning of the second quarter, Meadville’s offense was driving into Jersey Shore territory. However Cooper Peacock forced a fumble at Jersey Shore’s eight yard-line. The ball was then recovered by Tate Sechrist, who returned all the way to the other end for an 84-yard touchdown for the game’s first score.
“It was just a simple missed assignment on a backside block,” Collins said. “I thought we really had some momentum going. We were pushing the ball down the field. The offense was clicking pretty good. I think that would’ve changed the dynamics of things.”
Meadville responded with a 16-yard touchdown run by Khalon Simmons, who was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 64 yards. Simmons’ touchdown was Meadville’s only score of the game.
It was a different story for Jersey Shore’s offense. Quarterback Brady Jordan threw for a couple touchdowns – a 56-yard pass to Cayden Hess and a 59 yarder to Peacock. Jordan finished the game with 168 passing yards to go along with the two touchdowns.
Another Meadville turnover resulted in an opportunity for Jersey Shore. After Jordan found Peacock for 29 yards, Jersey Shore added another three points to end the half leading 24-6.
While Jersey Shore used a good mix of throws and runs in its offense, Meadville relied too much on its run game. Meadville struggled to jump start its passing game, which made it hard for them to make a comeback in the second half after being down by multiple possessions. Jersey Shore finished with 246 total yards, while Meadville finished with 204 yards.
During the second half, Jersey Shore was able to utilize its run game more to run out the clock. Jersey Shore only earned six points in the half, scoring on a Hayden Packer six-yard run with 3:29 left in the game. Packer was Jersey Shore’s leading rusher with 61 yards on 10 carries. Despite Jersey Shore’s offensive outburst, Meadville still dominated the run game, outgaining Jersey Shore 162-77.
Even though it lost by multiple possessions, Meadville had plenty of opportunities to get more points on the board. However, many of those opportunities were squandered as its offense struggled to extend drives.
After stopping the Jersey Shore offense during its first possession, Meadville recovered the ball in their opponent’s 15-yard line after Peacock muffed a punt. The drive resulted in zero points as Simmons was stuffed by the Jersey Shore defense on fourth and one.
In the third quarter, Griffin Buzzell intercepted Jordan near midfield. However, the offense failed to take advantage of the field position and was stopped by Jersey Shore’s defense on fourth and seven.
“We made a lot of mistakes today,” Collins said. “Jersey Shore’s a good football team. We knew coming into today that we would have to play mistake-free football and unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold up that end of it.”
The loss also means that Buzzell’s time with the Meadville football team has come to an end, but he went out with a bang. Buzzell, the team’s lone senior, sacked Jordan three times, along with the interception. Buzzell’s first sack came in the opening possession when he stopped Jordan on fourth down.
On the offensive side of the ball, Buzzell rushed for 62 yards and caught for 17 more.
“He’s our leader on offense,” Collins said. “He’s our leader on defense. He’s our leader in the locker room. He came out and put it all on the line in his final football game wearing the red and black of Meadville and he just came out and got after it. That’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from him and that’s exactly what he delivers every time he steps out here.”
With the win, Jersey Shore continues its undefeated season and will improve to 14-0. Jersey Shore will face Aliquippa in the PIAA semi-finals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Meadville ends its season with a 9-4 record and the program’s first PIAA quarterfinal appearance since 2016.
“They’re a bunch of fighters over there and they should be given credit,” said Jersey Shore head coach Tom Gravish about Meadville. “They came up a little short today, but they had a fantastic season. They’re not an easy opponent for anyone to go against.”
Meadville 0 6 0 0 — 6
Jersey Shore 0 24 0 6 — 30
Second Quarter
JS — Tate Sechirst 84-yard fumble return (Xp good).
M — Khalon Simmons 16-yard run (Xp no good).
JS — Cayden Hess 56-yard pass from Brady Jordan (Xp good).
JS — Cooper Peacock 59-yard pass from Brady Jordan (Xp good).
JS — Breck Miller 29-yard field goal.
Fourth Quarter
JS —Hayden Packer 6-yard run (Xp no good.
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Simmons 18-64, Buzzell 15-62, Lewis 13-53, Longstreth 4-(-17); JS — Packer 10-51, E. Jordan 6-22, B. Jordan 12-8.
PASSING: M — Longstereth 5-6 42 yards 1 int; JS — B. Jordan 7-13 169 yards 2 tds, 1 int
RECEIVING: M — Buzzell 3-17, Jefferson 1-13, Simmons 1-12; JS — Peacock 3-77, Griffin 3-34, Hess 1-55, E. Jordan 0-3.