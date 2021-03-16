Saskia Jager is only a junior in high school, but has already traveled across the globe and trains at a world class swim facility.
Jager, a Meadville native, began her journey at the Meadville YMCA where she learned to swim at only three or four years old. She competed in her first swim meet when she was five for the Myst Makos, the YMCA’s youth swim team. Jager continued competing for the Myst Makos until 2019.
She was active in several sports growing up and as a freshman at Meadville Area Senior High played volleyball, tennis and swam for the Bulldogs. During her sophomore year, she advanced to the District 10 championship meet in swimming and turned in a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly, seventh-place in the 500 freestyle and two silver medals in relay races.
Following her sophomore year, Saskia and her parents, Menno and Heather, discussed a foreign exchange program.
“My family and I have traveled together and I’ve always wanted to do an exchange year,” Jager said. “I started talking to my parents about it and they thought it would be a good idea so I started looking into going to Austria.”
“I chose Austria because my dad lived in Vienna for awhile and it was a country I hadn’t been to. Also, I speak German (Austria’s national language) because I took it in high school.”
The process of applying for an exchange program is a long and tedious one, Jager said. She applied and was accepted to AFS, a global not-for-profit Network that provides intercultural learning opportunities to help people develop knowledge, skills and understanding, according to its website.
Eventually it was determined who Jager’s host family would be while in Austria. As the two families were getting to know each other the Jagers learned Leni, the host family’s daughter, was also planning on an exchange program. Both families decided Leni would be a welcome with the Jagers and the two girls essentially switched places. Leni came to Meadville, and Saskia went to Austria.
“I was less nervous to leave than people would think because I’ve traveled a lot with my family,” Jager said. “Before I went to Austria I’d been to Germany for a month on a smaller exchange so I was eager to get to Austria.”
Jager left the United States in Aug. 2019 and stayed in Vienna, Austria until March 2020. While there, Jager found herself back in the pool.
“When I was there I started playing volleyball and after a few months I joined the Vienna Aquatics Swim Club. I’d take a train to the club and swim there,” Jager said. “It was definitely a good way to make friends because that’s how I’ve always made friends, through sports.”
The COVID-19 pandemic cut her program short by several weeks, but overall, it was a great experience for the then 17-year-old.
“I loved every second of it. Austria is a beautiful country and I had so much fun while I was over there,” Jager said. “I cant wait for the coronavirus to settle down so I can go back again.”
After returning home, Jager and her parents made a decision not to return to MASH and to redo her junior year of high school. She enrolled at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio.
“Covid was a big reason why I chose to come to SPIRE instead of return to Meadville. I’ve been lucky to have all in person classes this year and Meadville has not. It was the best decision for my parents and I to make at that time because I was coming off a year of not doing school in the traditional sense because of the language barrier in Austria,” Jager said. “We thought SPIRE would be the best place for me because I would have in-person instruction and a better quality education because of that.”
SPIRE Academy is a sports performance program for international, high school and postgraduate students. It has an outdoor stadium that can host up to 20,000 people; an indoor track and field arena; a state-of-the-art aquatics center, and indoor basketball/volleyball and soccer/lacrosse fields. The academy offers education to grades 9-12 and is an accredited extension of nearby Grand River Academy.
While attending the academy, the students live in “Olympic Village” style housing close to the facility.
“I love how close everything is. The houses are across the parking lot from where I eat and upstairs is where I lift,” Jager said. “Five hundred feet away is an amazing pool and classrooms. I love that I don’t need to travel anywhere to do something.”
In addition to an education, the Meadville native has access to the aquatics center.
“I enjoy the fact I get to swim a lot and have access to amazing facilities,” Jager said. “To have free reign over everything and focus on swimming and school is awesome.”
In addition to the facilities, Jager gets instruction from Thad Shultz, Aquatics Director/Head Coach at SPIRE. Schultz has worked with more than 20 Olympians and 18 NCAA-All Americans.
“Saskia is a very hard worker that has made great strides this year both in technique and fitness. She has gotten stronger in the weight room and made great leaps with her mental training,” Jager said. “I am looking forward to seeing her compete at her end of the year championship meet.”
As her junior year wraps up, Jager isn’t sure what the future holds for her.
“I just want to see how far I can take swimming. Hopefully I can use it as a tool to get into a good college and see where it goes from there,” Jager said. “I still don’t really know where I wanna go because I gave myself more time so I didn’t have to think about it too much this year.”
Jager plans on swimming at SPIRE throughout the summer and completing her senior year at SPIRE.