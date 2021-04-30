Just a year and a half ago, Christian Colantonio thought his hockey career was over. Now, he is committed to what is regarded as one of the best Division III hockey schools in the country.
Colantonio attended preschool, elementary school and middle school in Meadville before attending Cathedral Prep for three years.
He transferred to Trinity-Pawling School, a prep high school in Pawling, N.Y., for a repeated junior year and his senior year. The defenseman didn’t get much playing time his junior year but was told he would be leaned on as a leader his senior year.
During the second period of the first game in his senior season, Colantonio suffered a traumatic injury. He fell because of a divot in the ice and when a teammate tried to leap over him, the inside of his right ankle was sliced by the teammate’s skate.
“I didn’t realize what happened. I tried to stand and I couldn’t so I limped to the bench while play was still going on,” Colantonio said. “I didn’t feel much pain, which was probably the adrenaline.”
Colantonio attempted to take his skate off and after discovering blood around his ankle, went to the hospital with his parents, Anthony and Hope Colantonio. The initial diagnosis was simply a cut and to wait eight days before skating. After more than a week, he tried to skate but it proved extremely difficult.
After several weeks, Colantonio got his ankle re-examined while home for Thanksgiving. Shortly after the examination, the 20-year-old learned he would need surgery on his posterior tibial tendon. The tendon connects the ankle and the calf.
Surgery meant his senior season at Trinity Pawling came to an end after only a period of game time. It also nearly spelled the end of his hockey career.
“At first it was how do I make this any shorter? How do I work to make this rehab shorter than you say it is because I don’t believe. I felt...I think the word to describe it is helpless,” Colantonio said. “I spent a lot of time looking out at the ice during practices and games wishing I was out there, wishing I could help the team, and wishing I was filling the shoes I was supposed to, or at least what I had in my mind I was supposed to.”
Colantonio’s surgery wasn’t until December and rehab couldn’t begin until January. While at Trinity-Pawling, he worked with a physical therapist three times a week. He also went with a teacher to a local pool for aqua therapy, which he did twice a week for 90 minutes.
In March, the pandemic forced Colantonio to come home to Meadville, where he continued his treatment. Colantonio’s vigorous rehab took place at the Crawford Country Sports Medicine Clinic at Meadville Medical Center four times a week for three hours a day.
“It was a process. The hours went quick because it was just myself in there trying to remember that if I don’t do this then I’m giving up on myself and all the work I’ve put in all these years,” Colantonio said. “I thought about all the effort and sacrifices my parents put in driving me to early morning skates, tournaments and late night practices. I felt like if I gave up, I’d give up on them as well.”
After months of grueling rehab, Colantonio earned a tryout with a junior hockey team, the New Hampshire Avalanche. He went on to make the team and played the 2020-21 season for the team, located in Manchester, N.H.
Following his season in New Hampshire, Colantonio committed to furthering his education and playing hockey at Hamilton College.
“It was my dream to go to a place where I could truly be a student-athlete. Going to Trinity-Pawling for two years allowed me to realize the college setting that would allow me to excel the most in as a member of that community. I wasn’t going to be just another face or name to the teacher,” Colantonio said. “Hamilton is considered by many the best D-3 school to play hockey at. They valued the player and person that I knew I was. There’s a lot of high end talent in this league and I can’t wait to push myself as a player and competitor against them.”
Colantonio is spending the next several months working and training in Meadville for his freshman year. His right ankle is still a nuisance and he continues rehab to get the tendon in the best shape it can be.
“It’s been nice to focus on myself and get back and prepare for next year,” Colantonio said. “I’m really excited to go into the season fresh, healthy and with a good mindset.”