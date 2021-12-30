Youngstown, OH – The Northern Ohio PGA (NOPGA) recently conducted their Annual Fall Meeting and Awards Ceremony at Westfield Country Club in Westfield Center, Ohio. During this event, Youngstown Country Club (YCC) PGA Professional, Scott Sundstrom was inducted into the NOPGA Hall of Fame. Sundstrom has been the Head Golf Professional at YCC for the past 21 years.
“I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Sundstrom. “I have the utmost respect for the Northern Ohio PGA, and this is truly one of the great honors of my career.”
Sundstrom was a collegiate player at Allegheny College and began his professional career as an Assistant Golf Professional for the renowned Bob Ford at Oakmont Country Club. He also spent two winter seasons at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club under Fred Harkness. After five years at Oakmont, he became the Head Golf Professional at Wanango Country Club in Northwest Pennsylvania for nine seasons.
After moving to Youngstown in 2001, Scott became involved in the NOPGA Section as a Board Member. He was then elected Secretary of the Association. After holding this position for two years, he became the Vice-President and President of the NOPGA. Along the way, he was the 2011 and 2016 Bill Strausbaugh Award winner, as well as receiving the 2012 Horton Smith Award, and, most recently, the Golf Professional of the Year Award in 2019.
Sundstrom has followed in the footsteps of his predecessor at YCC, Bill Cox, who was the Golf Professional for 38 years. Cox was inducted into the NOPGA Hall of Fame in 1998.
Sundstrom is the son of Norm Sundstrom, legendary Golf Coach of Allegheny College and member of the National Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame.