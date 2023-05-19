The Meadville track and field team is poised for a big day on a big stage.
The Bulldogs and head coach Amy Lynn will bring 40 athletes to Saturday’s District 10 track and field championship meet at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Meadville has 36 different athletes seeded in Saturday’s Class 3A competition and will bring four alternates.
“It’s the largest number we’ve had in awhile. We have freshmen, sophomores and upperclassmen, the whole range,” Lynn said. “There are 26 seniors so we will lose them, but we have a big freshman class to come in and hopefully take their place next year.”
Not only is it the largest group Meadville has qualified for districts in several years, but this is a first for Lynn.
Megan Puleio, a freshman, is seeded first in two events on Saturday. In Lynn’s 26 years of coaching Meadville, it’s the first time a freshmen has been a double top-seed.
Puleio started the year with a bang. She broke the team record in the 800-meter run in the first dual meet of the season and has re-broken her own record in the last several weeks. On Saturday, she could break another record.
The speedster-freshman has a seed time of two minutes and 16.83 seconds. It is about four seconds faster than the second seed, and is faster than the District 10 meet record (2:16.97) set in 2010 by Grove City’s Hana Casalnova.
Puleio is also the top seed in the 400-meter dash (59.26), about one second faster than the second seed.
Another Meadville athlete with a top seed is junior Nic Williams. Williams is the top seed in the 400 (50.51) and is about two seconds faster than the No. 2 seed.
“Nic should have a good day. He hasn’t had any competition this year in the 400 and has won just about every event. If and when he wins it, it will be interesting to see how he does at states,” Lynn said. “Him and Megan both haven’t really been pushed in their events.”
William is also seeded fourth in the 100 (11.07) in a highly competitive field. The top four seeds are between 11.0 and 11.07. The state qualifying standard is 11.10 and any runner that eclipses that time will advance to the state meet.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Marley Rodax, a sophomore, owns the top seed (17.75). She is followed by fellow Bulldog Kennedy Gunn as the second seed (17.85). Kayla Baker is seeded fifth (18.35).
“Seeding three out of the six in the hurdles was a surprise, but I am very happy for them,” Lynn said. “It’s neat to see.”
In the 100-meter dash, senior Sydney Burchard is seeded third (13.15) and sophomore Marlaya McCoy is seeded fourth (13.18). The top five seeds are separated by about a half of a second.
The girls 4x100-meter relay, consisting of Tatum Gorney, Jessie Aitken, McCoy and Burchard, is seeded fourth (52.40). McDowell is the top seed at 52.04. It is anyones race and Lynn said the team has been running strong lately.
In the throwing events, Meadville’s Alex Gallagher (101-feet and 6-inches), Alivia Gomora (91-feet and 8-inches) and Burchard (91-feet and 6-inches) are seeded fourth through sixth.
Payton Costello is third in discus (96-feet and 7-inches) and Mkenna Gerard is fourth in shot put (30-feet and 3-inches).
In the field events for the boys, Khalon Simmons is seeded highly in long (fourth, 21-feet and 1-inch) and triple jump (second, 42-feet and 2-inches), but is nursing a leg injury.
“He’s been resting. On Saturday, hopefully he can pop out a good jump,” Lynn said. “He hasn’t jumped a lot lately and has been resting his leg.”
Last season, Simmons placed third in long jump at the state meet and won the District 10 meet in triple jump and finished second in long jump.
Lynn’s message in the week leading up to districts has been about focusing on the little things as athletes try to peak at the right time.
“My speech today (Wednesday) was we’re all very proud of what you’ve accomplished this year, but we need to do the little things we’ve talked about all season to be perfect,” Lynn said. “This week has been very technical. We’ve also had a couple kids with injuries so they’ve been resting and doing the bare minimum.”
