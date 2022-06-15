Meadville Legion One tied with Edinboro 12-12 on Tuesday night. The game ended after five innings. Meadville is now 1-1-1 on the season.
Rocco Tartaglione, Owen Garvey and Tai Hopkins each collected two hits. Tartaglione drove home three runs while Garvey and Hopkins both knocked in a pair of runs. Josh Merchbaker, Gavin Beck and Stuart Hochstetler also earned one RBI each. Merchbaker finished 2-4 at the plate.
Meadville used four pitchers during Tuesday's game. Hopkins started on the mound and went the first 1.2 innings. Wyatt Barzak then came in and tossed the next four outs. Hochstetler and Tartaglione then pitched an inning each to close things out.
Next, Meadville will stay at home to take on French Creek Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m.
EDINBORO (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Swanson 1-2-1-0, Banks 2-2-1-0, Fiscus 2-1-1-2, Duott 2-2-0-0, Morrow 3-0-0-0, Chorney 4-1-1-1, Peyton 3-1-0-0, Stafford 3-1-1-1, Clark 4-2-2-2. Totals 24-12-7-7.
MEADVILLE (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-1-0-1, Tartaglione 3-2-2-3, Merchbaker 4-1-2-1, Garvey 4-1-2-2, Barzak 3-1-0-0, Hopkins 3-2-2-2, Holeva 3-2-2-0, Hochstetler 2-0-0-1, Hoban 1-0-0-0, Feleppa 2-2-1-0. Totals 28-12-11-10.
Edinboro 214 05x x — 12 7 3
Meadville 161 31x x — 12 11 1
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Duott 1.2-5-7-7-4-3, Fiscus 2.1-6-5-1-1-1, Morrow 1-0-0-0-0-0; M — Hopkins 1.2-0-3-3-4-5, Barzak 1.1-2-4-0-3-3, Hochstetler 1-4-4-4-2-1, Tartaglione 1-1-1-1-1-2.
