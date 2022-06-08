TITUSVILLE — Meadville Legion One lost its first game of the season to Titusville 2-1 on Monday. The team is now 1-1 after beating West County in its season opener on Friday.
After Titusville scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, Meadville tied it in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Owen Garvey. Titusville then won the game on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Wyatt Barzak pitched the first four innings and only gave up three hits, three walks and one unearned run on five strikeouts. Josh Merchbaker tossed the next 2.2 innings and only allowed one hit, one run and three walks to go along with a pair of strikeouts.
Meadville will look to get back on track when it goes on the road to take on French Creek Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Meadville One (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-0-1-0, Tartaglione 4-0-0-0, Merchbaker 3-0-1-0, Garvey 3-0-1-1, Barzak 3-0-0-0, Feleppa 2-0-1-0, Hochstetler 3-0-0-0, Deeter 2-0-0-0, Hoban 3-1-1-0. Totals 26-1-5-1.
Titusville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Forest 3-0-0-0, Burleigh 4-1-1-0, Knapp 3-0-0-0, Titus 4-0-1-0, Mcfarland 4-0-1-0, Neely 1-0-1-2, Baker 2-1-0-0, Mong 2-0-0-0, Durstine 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-4-2.
Meadville 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Titusville 100 000 1 — 2 4 1
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Barzak LP 4-3-1-0-5-3, Merchbaker 2.2-1-1-1-2-3; T — Knapp 6-5-1-0-6-1, Baker WP 1-0-0-0-2-2.
