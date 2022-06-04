ALBION — Meadville Legion One got its season off to a good start after it shut out West County 5-0 on Friday.
Meadville's bats were hot from the start after scoring three runs in the first two innings. Meadville then added one run each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Rocco Tartaglione finished 2-4 with one RBI. Josh Merchbaker, AJ Feleppa and Stuart Hochstetler also knocked in a run each.
The pitching tandem of Merchbaker, Tartaglione and Wyatt Barzak dominated after only giving up one hit for the entire game. Merchbaker pitched the first 4.1 innings and struck out six batters. Tartaglione tossed the next five outs and earned three strikeouts. Barzak was on the mound for the final inning and earned a pair of punch outs.
Meadville will be back in action on the road on Monday against Titusville Legion at 6 p.m.
Meadville One (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-0-1-0, Tartaglione 4-1-2-1, Merchbaker 4-1-1-1, Garvey 4-1-1-1, Barzak 3-0-1-0, Feleppa 3-0-0-0, Hochstetler 3-0-1-1, Holeva 3-1-1-1, Hoban 2-1-1-1, Deeter 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-5-8-4.
West County (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Huntley 3-0-0-0, Bax 3-0-0-0, Tramontano 2-0-0-0, Stevens 2-0-1-0, Garrett 2-0-0-0, Cottrell 2-0-0-0, Timm 1-0-0-0, Hutchinson 2-0-0-0, Mullen 1-0-0-0, #1 1-0-0-0, Balogh 2-0-0-0, Balogg 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-1-0.
Meadville 120 110 0 — 5 8 1
West County 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
BATTING
2B: M — Beck.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Merchbaker WP 4.1-1-0-0-6-0, Tartaglione 1.2-0-0-0-3-1, Barzak 1-0-0-0-2-0; W — Timm 1-0-1-0-2-1, Mullen 3.2-7-4-1-3-0, #1 LP 2.1-1-0-0-2-0.
