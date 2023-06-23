Meadville senior legion baseball came back late to win their sixth straight game against Titusville legion 12-5 on Thursday in Titusville.
Titusville scored four runs in the first inning and Meadville slowly came back, scoring one run a piece in their first three innings.
In the fifth inning, Meadville took charge and never looked back. Cam Arpin's single would put Meadville on top. They then score three more runs in the seventh.
Meadville had 13 total hits. Rocco Tartaglione, Brighton Anderson, Brock Cunningham and Braydn Miller all having multiple.
Cunningham got the start on the mound and pitched two innings. Both Gavin White and Dawson Thomas came in for relief.
Meadville senior legion is now a perfect 6-0 on the summer season. They will play at home against Corry on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Meadville (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) White 5-0-1-3, Tartaglione 4-3-2-0, Anderson 5-2-2-3, Cummingham 4-1-2-2, Miller 3-1-2-0, Thomas 3-2-2-0, Jordan 0-0-0-0, Arpin 4-2-2-1, Klink 2-0-0-0, Hoschestler 1-0-0-0, Thompson 3-2-1-2. Totals 34-12-13-11.
Titusville (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Neely 3-1-1-0, Shoup 3-1-1-0, Teeter 4-1-0-0, Titus 2-0-0-0, Lockhart 3-1-0-0, Mong 4-0-1-0, Thomas 3-1-1-2, Obert 1-0-0-0, Blakesly 0-0-0-0, Baker 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-5-4-2-5.
Meadville 111 060 3 — 12 13 4
Titusville 400 001 0 — 5 4 2
BATTING
2B: M — White, Arpin
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Thomas WP 3.0-1-0-0-3-0, White 2.0-0-0-0-0, Cunningham 2.0-3-4-0-0-1; T — Mong LP 3-6-1-5-4, Teeter 2.2-7-3-2-0-3, Thomas 1.0-3-3-3-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.