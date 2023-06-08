Meadville Senior Legion defeated Edinboro Senior Post 4-1 Tuesday in Edinboro for their first game of summer league baseball.
Brighton Anderson started the team's scoring in the second inning as his single drove in one run for Meadville.
Edinboro tied the game in the bottom of the second after a Meadville error.
However Meadville prevailed in the fourth inning, scoring two runs. Bradyn Miller hit a single and Dawson Thomas had a sacrifice fly which both scored runs. Meadville had eight hits. Anderson, Miller and Thomas had multiple.
AJ Feleppa got the win on the mound after pitching just over four innings. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out five.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-1-2-1, Miller 4-1-2-1, White 4-0-0-0, Cunningham 2-0-0-0, Thomas 3-1-2-1, Klink 3-1-1-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-0, Arpin 4-0-0-0, Thompson 4-0-1-0. Totals 29-4-8-3.
Edinboro (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Banks 2-0-1-0, Kiser 3-0-0-0, Doutt 3-0-0-0, Morrow 4-0-0-0, Swanson 3-0-0-0, Chorney 3-1-2-0, Clark 3-0-0-0, Salvo 2-0-1-0, Eisert 1-0-1-0, Fiscus 3-0-0-0.
Meadville 010 200 1 — 4 8 2
Edinboro 010 000 0 — 1 5 3
BATTING
2B: M — Anderson, Miller; E — Eisert.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Feleppa WP 4.1-4-1-0-1-5, Thomas 2.2-1-0-0-2-5; E — Fiscus LP 4.0-6-3-2-3-2, Doutt 3.0-2-1-1-1-0.
