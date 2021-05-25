The Meadville boys lacrosse team will be facing Cathedral Prep today for the fourth time this season, but this time a district title is on the line.
The District 10 Championship is at 7 p.m. at Fairview High School.
Today’s championship is a rematch of 2019. The Bulldogs won the 2019 district title 10-6 at Dollinger Field, the program’s first district championship.
“Most of the key players from the 2019 D10 win have graduated,” Meadville head coach Rob Schwab said. “It would be big for the current players if they could also accomplish a D10 win.”
In 2019, the district rivals split 1-1 in the regular season, which is similar to this year. The Bulldogs (10-5) are 1-2 against the Ramblers (13-4) this season.
Prep won two matches at Bender Field (11-4, 8-6), and Meadville won once at Dollinger Field (6-5).
In a May 5 loss, Meadville jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the ‘Dogs spent too much time in the penalty box and allowed Prep to climb back into the game. The Ramblers ended up winning 8-6.
The Bulldogs want to be sure they don’t repeat past mistakes.
“We need to keep a level head, stay out of the box and play Bulldog lacrosse,” Schwab said. “In the last game, our boys started out strong but couldn’t finish. They have something to prove.”
Meadville is led by Michael Mahoney and Andrew Derlink. Mahoney has 38 goals and 16 assists on the season while Derlink is second on the team with 16 goals and a team-leading 17 assists.
Cathedral Prep’s Eric Hindman and Jake Conrad lead the Ramblers with 19 and 16 goals, respectively.
Being that both teams are so familiar with each other, its going to take more than star players to win the title, Schwab said.
“Everyone on both teams knows each other’s key players,” Schwab said. “It’s going to come down to role players to make the difference.”
Other Bulldogs with double digit goals on the season are Timmy Plyler (14), Brandon Cornell (13), Sam Burchard (11) and Andy Houser (10).
According to Schwab, it may take a big day from one of the four to push the ‘Dogs to their second consecutive District 10 championship.