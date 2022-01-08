After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Meadville Bulldogs took advantage of the opportunity to host the 42nd annual Tool City Tournament in Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The ‘Dogs are in first place with 86.5 points. Meadville has six wrestlers in the semifinals and ten in the consolation bracket.
“You can’t ask to be in a better place than first. Our kids are pretty excited about this tournament coming back and us hosting it,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “I have a young team and for most of them it’s their first Tool City Tournament, so for them to do as well as they did, I’m pretty excited about it.”
Representing Meadville in the semifinals today will be Alex Kinder (132), Brighton Anderson (145), Caleb Anderson (113), Griffin Buzzell (189), Rhoan Woodrow (215) and Ty Tidball (172).
“I think we stayed basic tonight and didn’t go too far outside of ourselves and got the job done. In almost every weight class we had our kids do what we expected out of them,” Anderson said. “We got upset in a few matches, but that will happen in a tournament like this. We have some kids that have had up to 10 or 12 matches and for some of them it’s their second match of the year.”
Caleb Anderson will face Cochranton’s Paydin Russell in today’s semifinal match. Brighton Anderson will wrestle Chase Beck, of Cambridge Springs. Kinder, who came in as the No. 3 seed at 132, will face Brody Beck, also of Cambridge Springs.
In the higher weight classes Tidball will wrestle No. 1 seed Brock Covell, of Titusville. At 189, it will be a matchup of the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds as Buzzell takes on Cambridge Springs’ Jackson Carico. Woodrow, the top seed at 215, will wrestle Troy Peterson, of McDowell.
“It would be nice to continue to stay in first place tomorrow, but our competition is looking up at us already and we have a target on us. It can go either way,” Anderson said. “They’ll either come out and get the job done, or others will rise up.”
If Meadville is able to stay ahead of the pack and win the tournament it would be the first time since 1989 the Bulldogs won the Tool City Tournament.
“I don’t know if the kids know that history as much, but I think they sense from the coaching staff that we have a real chance of winning our tournament,” Anderson said. “You can see it because they have a real sense of enthusiasm on the mat. They’re trying to get six points where they can instead of just getting a win. I’m really happy about their aggressiveness and the way they’re staying after it.”
Rising Cardinals
The Cochranton Cardinals find themselves at second in the team standings with 81.5 points after day one.
“They wrestled well. We had a couple matches where we weren’t fundamentally sound, but we have seven kids in the semifinals tomorrow,” Cochranton head coach John Svirbly said. “We won some matches that we lost to kids earlier in the year and we lost some matches to kids we beat earlier in the year. You want to keep getting better every day and every match.”
The Cards had a handful of No. 1 seeds that are showing why they were ranked at the top coming into the tournament. At 106 pounds, Kyle Lantz earned a bye in the round of 16 before beating Saegertown’s Travis Huya in the quarterfinals. Lantz will wrestle Adika Fiscus, of Warren, in the semifinals today.
The Martinec brothers, Jack and Stephen, were both top seeds in the 132 and 138 classes, respectively, and are in the semifinals. Jack will face Titusville’s Gavin Donaldson and Stephen will wrestle Maplewood’s Andrew Proper.
“Tomorrow we have some big semifinal matches we need to be ready for. We need to be smart, we can’t be back on our heels,” Svirbly said. “We need to wrestle to win and not to wrestle to not lose. It’s an old cliche, but they need to be ready as soon as the whistle blows.”
Also in the semifinals for Cochranton are Russell (113), Blake Foulk (126), Louden Gledhill (189) and Stetson Boozer (160). Foulk faces Eisenhower’s Cole Kellog, while Boozer will wrestle Caleb Butterfield, of McDowell.
“We’re gonna try and finish as high as we can this weekend. It would be good for our program,” Svirbly said. “We have a senior heavy team so we need to keep the younger kids interested. Hopefully they see us being successful and they stick around. It’l be interesting to see what happens tomorrow and it will be exciting.”
Prowling Panthers
The Saegertown Panthers sit in fourth place with 76.5 points. The team is sending five wrestlers to today’s semifinals. One of which, Hunter Robison, hasn’t even stepped on the mat yet.
Robison, the No. 1 seed at 113 pounds, earned a bye in the quarterfinals. He will face Warren’s Christian Papalia today will a chance to advance to the finals.
“We couldn’t even get Robison on the mat. We’re losing points there. It’s one of our best guys that went right to the semis, so we’re losing multiple team points, but we’re in a good place,” Saegertown head coach Jim Milligan said. “We’re gonna wrestle well in the semis and the guys that lost will come back hard.”
At 189 pounds, top seeded Landon Caldwell looks to build on his fifth-place finish at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament in December. Caldwell pinned Meadville’s Tyler Battles in 1:49. He will wrestle Gledhill in the semifinals.
Other Panthers in the semifinals are Porter Brooks (215), Carter Beck (106) and Owen Hershelman (120).
“Tool City is a good tournament. Cochranton is tough, Meadville has a nice team and I think Penns Valley is tough too. It’ll be a good race tomorrow,” Mulligan said. “There’s not the amount of teams as two years ago, but it’s always tough and there’s a lot of good wrestlers here. There’s a lot of local talent in District 10, so we’re excited to get the Saegertown fans out here cheering for us.”
Cambridge sends three to semis
Cambridge Springs advanced three wrestlers to the semifinals and are seventh in team points with 58.
Carico, at 189, is in a tough bracket with state ranked Caldwell and Buzzell. He faces Buzzell in the semifinals today.
At 126, No. 1 seeded Gunnar Gage used a pair of pins to advance to the semifinals against Foulk. Both of Gage’s pins were in 41 seconds or less.
Brody Beck, the second seed at 132 pounds, will wrestle Kinder today for a shot at the final. Beck had a bye and pinned Penns Valley wrestler Nick Cain.
Tigers advance three in championship bracket
The Maplewood Tigers sit at ninth overall with 45 points and have three wrestlers in the semifinals.
Logan Gross (172), Andrew Proper (138) and Chase Blake (132) all have a shot at advancing to the finals today.
Gross pinned Saegertown’s Keenen Schaaf in the quarterfinals and will face Cole Felker, of Penns Valley. Proper, the 13th seed, faces top seeded Stephen Martinec in the semifinals and Blake will wrestle Titusville’s Trenton Rodgers.
Two Eagles continue
The Conneaut Eagles are in 12th with 39 points and have two wrestlers in the semifinals today.
Collin Hearn, the top seed at 160, won with back-to-back pins to earn a shot at Eisenhower’s Gannon Jaquay today. At 120 pounds, Hunter Gould will face Colten Shunk, of Penns Valley in the semifinals.
Up next
The action continues today at 9 a.m. with the semifinals and consolation rounds. The consolation championships begin at 2:30 p.m.. After the parade of champions at 2:45 p.m., the championship finals start at 3 p.m.