NEW WILMINGTON — The Meadville Bulldogs faced a tall task in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match against Our Lady of Sacred Heart, literally.
The Chargers lineup features a 6-foot-6-inch middle hitter, a 6-foot-6-inch opposite hitter, a 6-foot-4-inch middle hitter, and nine other players six-feet tall or higher.
It made no difference for OLSH as Meadville swept the WPIAL runner-up 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-10) at Westminster College.
In fact, the height advantage may have given the Bulldogs more reason to get pumped up for the playoff match.
“You’re always excited for that challenge because you’re not used to playing someone like that,” senior middle blocker Cameron Schleicher said. “We may see that again in our one or two games, probably two. It’s always fun to see that.”
The ’Dogs opened the game on an 11-2 run. OLSH strung a series of points together, but never got any closer than five points to the District 10 champions.
“We knew they were big coming in so we did talk about that and I thought our guys did a nice job on the block,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “Defensively we could have done a better job dealing with fast tips off of other hands because since they’re big they hit the ball down as opposed to deep, but we did a good job adjusting to that as the game went on.”
The Chargers seemed to settle into the game during the second set. Each team traded points to a 10-10 tie. Then, the Bulldogs’ offense started rolling. Jackson Decker and Julian Jones took turns pummeling the ball into the floor of Buzz Ridl Gymnasium. Meadville ended the set on a 15-4 run and went up 2-0.
The third and final set was all Meadville from the start. Once the offense started to roll on all cylinders, the Meadville-heavy crowd fed in to the momentum.
“We had a lot of fans, our fanbase is awesome,” Bancroft said. “They’ve been awesome since I’ve been here and it’s nice to get a lot of support to make the guys feel comfortable.”
The ’Dogs punched a ticket to the final four for the third consecutive season.
“We’re excited. We’re staying composed because we’re used to the pressure so know what to do. We’re pretty experienced,” Schleicher said. “We only lost two guys from our last team so we’ve all kind of been there before.”
Schleicher had seven kills and seven digs in the win. Decker led the offense with 12 kills and Jones added 10. Caden Mealy tallied 25 assists.
“I thought we could have been a little crisper at the service line and a little better defensively early on, but we played well. It was a big atmosphere and the guys were ready to play,” Bancroft said. “The guys didn’t make a whole lot of errors in spurts like we sometimes do. We did a nice job of siding out when we needed to and getting a defensive play when we needed to.”
Meadville will play Cochranton on Tuesday at Conneaut Area Senior High School at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.