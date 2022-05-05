Former Meadville Area Senior High School standout Armoni Foster is transferring to the University of Buffalo for his final year of NCAA eligibility, he announced via a statement posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Foster entered the transfer portal in April after finishing his redshirt junior season at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The 6-foot-four-inch guard led the Crimson Hawks in averaging 17.8 points and 6.5 assists this season. Foster was just one of 16 players named to the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches’ (NABC) Division II All-America Team.
Foster also helped the Crimson Hawks earn a 33-3 record and a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship this season. After winning the Atlantic Region championship in the NCAA Division II tournament, the Crimson Hawks advanced to the national semifinals where they lost to Augusta (GA).