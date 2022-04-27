The Meadville track and field teams hosted Oil City in the team’s home opener at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex on Tuesday and came away with a win and a loss.
The girls team dominated to the tune of a 97-53 win to move to 3-0 on the season in dual meets.
Camryn Guffey and Riley Fronce paced the Lady Bulldogs each with four wins.
Guffey turned in individual wins in the 800-meter-run (2:37.39) and the 1,600-meter-run (5:59.01).
“My goal this season is low 2:30s in the 800 and we have a big invitational this Saturday so hopefully I can do it there,” Guffey said. “It’s pretty chilly so I’m glad my legs were cooperating with me today. It (the cold) definitely messed with my mental state too because I was just worried about it. Hopefully Saturday will be better.”
Fronce won the 3,200-meter-run (14:39.53) and the 400-meter-run (1:06.40).
Both Guffey and Fronce were apart of winning relay teams in the 800-meter-relay (13:43.59) and 1,600-meter-relay (4:48.09). The 800 relay consisted of Fronce, Guffey, Natalie Smith and Addie Phillis. The 1,600 relay was made up of the same girls.
“In our girls relays, the 4x800 took it easy since Oil City didn’t have a team. Riley and Cammie really did a good job,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “Both girls ended with four wins with the relays and then their individual events. We only have two distance girls and they both did a good job today.”
Also on the track, Sydney Burchard won the 100-meter-dash (13.22) and took second in the 200-meter-dash. She also placed second in the javelin (82-0) to teammate Alex Gallagher (85-4).
“Sydney is a good athlete,” Lynn said. “In addition to sprinting she throws javelin for us. She gives it her all.”
Burchard was also part of the winning 400-meter-relay team (54.50). She ran the final leg and barely edged Oil City’s relay who finished in 54.61.
Phillis was a triple winner for the Lady Bulldogs. In addition to her two relays, she won the long jump with a mark of 14-feet-9-inches.
Jamie Larson, a junior, won triple jump (30-0). Another winner on the day was freshman Marley Rodax in the 300-meter-hurdles (55.4).
On the boys side of the meet, the Bulldogs lost 84-66. The boys are 2-1 this season.
Junior Khalon Simmons was a triple winner. He won the long jump (20-7), triple jump (41-0) and anchored the 400-meter-relay. The relay consisted of Simmons, Nick Williams, Konner Sayre and Carl Dait. The team beat Oil City in a tight race (46.02-47.56).
“It wasn’t the best day,” Simmons said. “It was a little cold and I messed my knee up a bit in triple jump, but I still got first in my jumping events and second in the 100 so I’m pretty proud of myself.”
Simmons is coming off an indoor track and field season where he made states and finished seventh in the triple jump.
“I’m definitely trying to get states for most if not all my events this year. I already have district qualifying times for most if not all of them. I just have to get them down a little lower and try and reach states,” Simmons said. “If I can make states this year it would be the best thing possible.”
Simmons also placed second in the 100-meter-dash and barely beat teammate Williams (11.62-11.65). Williams is a transfer from Jersey Shore and is in his first season with Meadville.
“They keep going back and forth,” Lynn said. “Nick got him in the last meet in the 100 and Khalon got him today. It’s making both of them work harder.”
Williams also took second in the 200-meter-dash (23.85).
“Without Nick and if Alex Kinder is there I would not be as pushed or go as hard in practice without them there,” Simmons said. “The two of us are pushing each other in track and then we’ll have a nice football season too after track.”
Other winners on the day was Dait in the javelin (123-4), Isaiah (Charlie) Minor in the pole vault (9-0) and Kyler Woolstrum in the 3,200-meter-run (10:53.25).
The Meadville track and field team will be back in action on Saturday at the McDowell Invitational.
“They weren’t going to get a lot of district qualifying times with the weather today,” Lynn said. “Hopefully we can have some nicer weather on Saturday for the invitational.”