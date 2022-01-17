The Meadville Bulldog Hockey team finished second in the 26th annual Bulldog Invitational finishing with a 3-2 record.
Meadville 6, Dublin Coffman 2
After beating Jamestown, N.Y. 6-1 on Wednesday, the Bulldogs followed that up with a 6-2 victory over Dublin Coffman on Saturday morning.
After the Rocks jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period, the ‘Dogs scored five unanswered goals. Trevor Kessler scored on a power-play goal with 9:17 remaining in the second period to tie things up. Michael Mahoney then gave the Bulldogs the lead after scoring with 5:56 remaining in the period. Then in the third period, Mahoney scored again on a power play with 11:14 left in the game. Mahoney scored another goal one minute later to finish with a hat trick . Ethen Konetsky and Zack Schepner scored the Bulldogs’ final two goals.
Peters Township 3, Meadville 2
The Dogs’ momentum stalled after Saturday morning’s win after losing 3-2 to Peters Township on Saturday afternoon. In the loss, Rocco Tartaglione scored both goals for the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, Meadville and Peters Township both advanced to the semi-final round based on pool po