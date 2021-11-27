Meadville’s slippage in play in the second half against Juniata last week might be a blessing in disguise.
Gaining a renewed focus in practice this week due to their lackluster second-half play in their breathtaking 34-27 win in which they led 20-0 in the first half, the ’Dogs had their, “best week of practice all season,” according to coach Ray Collins, in preparation for today’s PIAA state quarterfinal showdown against undefeated and third-ranked Jersey Shore at Clarion University at 1 p.m.
Bolting out of the gates with a lot of intensity, the MASH attack dominated the first half against Juniata and appeared on its way to a blowout victory.
The Indians had other ideas.
After scoring late in the first half, Juniata rolled over the momentum into the second half and eventually tied the stunned Bulldogs, 27-27. Fortunately, explosive junior running back Khalon Simmons is in Meadville’s backfield as he broke the tie with an electrifying 91-yard touchdown romp with two minutes left in the game.
“When we went back and watched the game film with the team, it was definitely an eye opener,” said Collins. “I think we were all surprised to see how poorly we played in the second half, and then to realize how lucky we are to have won. Our renewed focus this week was driven by our performance against Juniata.
“I credit the players for not panicking when Juniata was picking up steam and making big plays. They stayed in the fight and kept battling. These kids are resilient, and they don’t give up. They have been exceeding expectations all season long, so why would anyone doubt their will to win in a big game? These kids just don’t ever give up and they stay in the fight to do whatever it takes to win. It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win and I’m proud of the players for their determination and effort. The one thing we know is that we must play much better against Jersey Shore.”
That is for sure, coach.
Jersey Shore (13-0), coming off a 20-7 win over Allentown Central Catholic last week, is one of the most highly touted teams in the state.
“Jersey Shore is a very good football team,” said Collins. “They were the PIAA runner-up last season. They play fast and physical on both offense and defense.”
The Bulldogs – yes, the same nickname – are fueled by dual-threat junior quarterback Brady Jordan, who has passed for 1,712 yards and 15 touchdowns and has also rushed for 957 yards (133 carries) and 13 touchdowns. Junior running back Hayden Packer is also a threat, rushing for 1,122 yards on 180 carries and 19 TD’s.
“Jordan is a very athletic quarterback who can beat you throwing the ball to a very talented receiver corps, or running the ball,” said Collins. “They have a strong rushing attack and their backs run hard and don’t go down easily. Their offense likes to go up tempo, no huddle, and tries to get your defense rattled and out of alignment with the pace of their play calling.
“On defense, they play downhill and attack. They are very strong against the run so we will have to work hard on the line of scrimmage so that we can get our offense going. Jersey Shore has beat some strong teams this year in Selinsgrove and Allentown Central Catholic. They are a group of kids that play with a lot of pride and confidence, and you can see on film that their kids never take a play off, they are playing fast and physical on every play.”
Are the Bulldogs (9-3) up for the challenge? Collins thinks so.
“Our players will need to match Jersey Shore’s intensity and physicalness. We must play better than we did against Juniata … on offense and defense. This will be a tough, four-quarter fight and we must make sure that we put ourselves in a position at the end of the game to win it.
“We can’t make mistakes early in the game that put us in a bad situation. The focus all week was to play faster than we have, and to play with a higher level of intensity on every play. We wanted to make sure that we addressed every issue that we had against Juniata. We feel like we did everything we needed to do to get ready for Jersey Shore.”
Game on, ’Dogs!