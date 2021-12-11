SHARON — Meadville boys basketball opened the season with an 88-56 loss to WPIAL powerhouse Mars at the Sharon Tip-Off tournament on Friday.
The Bulldogs were down 49-22 at halftime and never threatened the Fightin’ Planets.
“Mars was a solid team. They really hurt us on the boards, but our kids battled hard all night,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said. “Our young team got some good experience tonight.”
Freshman Jack Burchard led the team in points with 15, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Junior Khalon Simmons scored 14 with two 3-pointers. Lucas Luteran, another freshman, scored 12 points for Meadville.
Dontae Burnett scored seven for the ‘Dogs. Dante Miceli, Cliff McClure, Tate Reichel and Kellen Ball each scored two points.
Mars, a Class 5A school, won its section last season and finished 13-2 overall. They lost in the WPIAL semifinals to Chartiers Valley.
Mars’ Tasso Sfanos led all scorers with 20. Zach Schlegel scored 18.
Meadville will play the winner of West Middlesex and Sharon at 5 p.m. tomorrow in the second day of the tournament.