The McDowell Trojans took down the Meadville Bulldogs 9-0 at Bender Field in a Region 5 match on Tuesday.
It didn’t take long for McDowell’s Max Murphy to get one past Meadville. He scored from a pass by Robbie Umpleby less than two minutes into the match.
It didn’t stop there. Murphy, who sported a nose guard due to a broken nose, scored three more times to take his total goals to four on the day. He also had one assist. Trojan goalkeepers Ethan Frost, Ryan Neff, and Connor Cross shared the shutout.
“(The win) feels great especially after a loss against (Cathedral) Prep. We really needed to bounce back and I’m happy we got the win,” Murphy said. “That’s what I look to do every game and hope we can continue doing that every game.”
Murphy, a senior, hopes to continue his career in college with Ohio State and Slippery Rock being his top choices.
“Shoutout to number ten (Murphy) who had a great game,” Meadville head coach Zane Watson said. “When we identify a guy like that we let the defense know if they haven’t already figured it out. We try to effectively eliminate their ability to control the ball in the middle of the field and find passing lanes. Unfortunately we were unable to do that very much.”
Watson sees this as a teaching moment for his players in what is still a lot of season left for the Bulldogs.
“I said this at halftime, ‘when you’re down to a deficit like that you still focus obviously on trying to go for the win, but you also put emphasis on learning in a game-time situation.’ We don’t get to practice with McDowell, we don’t get to practice with anybody, but the players on our team. To have another eleven-man squad to practice against, to see, and learn from is just as important to get ready for the rest of the season,” Watson said. “We have two other games this week that are right in our wheelhouse to put up a couple of wins.
“It was almost like using that as a practice in the second half. It hurts to say that in a competitive game but when you’re down nine goals that’s how I keep motivation. We understand where we are at and we understand what we need to work on and so using that time to understand the situation and learn from it for next time is kinda what we revert to.”
Meadville is now 1-6 on the season. The Bulldogs play again on Thursday when they host the General McLane Lancers for another region affair.
“This team is a very easily motivated team. I talk to them about representing themselves through their gameplay and showing people in this crowd and to the other team that they are here to play and they want to become a better soccer player.”