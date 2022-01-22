ERIE — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to McDowell 59-46 on Friday night in its first game of Region 6 play.
The Bulldogs never gained control of the game, going down 16-8 after the first quarter.
Khalon Simmons led the Bulldogs with 24 points on three shots from beyond the arc. Dontae Burnett added nine points.
Luke Chamberlain scored a game-high 26 points for the Trojans.
“Simmons had a big night offensively,” said Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny. “McDowell’s size was a problem. But, we battled hard and fought to stay in the game. Young team trying to learn how to consistently compete at a high level.”
Meadville will continue region play on Tuesday against General McLane at the House of Thrills at 7:30 p.m.