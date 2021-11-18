The Meadville Bulldog hockey team beat conference opponent West Allegheny 7-4 on Monday at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Sophomore Rocco Tartaglione scored three goals and added an assist to lead the team. Senior Michael Mahoney scored twice and registered an assist of his own.
Sophomore Philip Pandolph recorded two assists.
“He’s is a first year player who is doing a really great job on the front line,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said.
Sam Engels and Preston Phillis each scored a goal in the game.
Meadville is now 5-5-1 overall and 4-2 in conference action.
The team is back in action on Tuesday versus Indiana for a conference game at home at 7:45 p.m. The ’Dogs will host Jamestown (N.Y.) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.. After the game, the annual alumni game will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Plunkett is at 1,099 career wins in his 35-year coaching career.