The 2020-21 season may go down as the biggest disappointment in Meadville Bulldog history.
“We didn’t make the playoffs for the first time ever in my career,” said head coach Jamie Plunkett. “I think the kids have to understand that two points in October are just as important as two points in January and February. We have started slowly the last few years.”
With that dark cloud hanging over the team, Plunkett and company host South Fayette at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to begin the long climb back to respectability in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey Association. But there are hurdles they will have to clear in order to accomplish that goal.
The first is the graduation of nine outstanding seniors and the loss of junior Matt English as his family moved from the area. On the bright side is a group of talented freshmen and sophomores, as well as the return of senior captain and leading scorer Michael Mahoney. And if Mahoney’s mannerisms in practice are any indication, he will have that young core ready to play.
“I think teams are going to focus on Michael,” said Plunkett. “And that may be to the betterment to some of his linemates. But he has been in the system for four years. He knows the practices, he knows the drills and is really an extension of the coach on the ice. He is a smart hockey player.”
There are some other key players Plunkett will be looking to besides Mahoney.
Also back with a wealth of experience on offense are junior Trevor Kessler, senior Brandon Corey, junior Sam Engels and sophomore Rocco Tartaglione.
Tartaglione was the team’s second-leading scorer last year as a freshman, and Plunkett is looking to capitalize on his talents even further in 2021-22. As for Kessler, Corey and Engels, they have shown spark the last couple years but haven’t completely caught fire. Plunkett expects them to warm things up this year.
“Michael led the team in scoring, and Rocco was second,” said Plunkett. “So there is no mystery in us. We have to improve our offensive output. We just are not scoring . We are looking for improvement across the board and for some scoring depth.
“I think there are a couple kids I think are really key for us. Sam Engels, I think he has the skill set to have a big year. Another is Brandon Corey, I think he is capable of being in the double digits. And Trevor, I think he is a guy who can push the 20-goal mark. And moving Rocco from center to wing, that should take advantage of a real heavy shot for us.”
The rest of the offense is a lot less experienced. Senior Nick Kaste and sophomores Cam Arpin and Zach Schepner played last season but combined for just one goal. And newcomers like senior Adam Travis; junior Oliver Przepiora; sophomores Alex Burgess and Chris Costa; and freshmen Preston Phillis, Robert Mahoney and Zach Travis are just inexperienced.
That will make key defensive players even more important.
First on that list is junior goalie Sam Coppola, who will be the main man in the pipes for the second year in a row. Coppola was solid last year with a 5-7-0 record, .909 save percentage and a 3.76 GAA. He has shown the ability to be clutch and is primed to anchor the defense. When he needs a day off, look for sophomore A.J. Fuller to take up the crease.
“In Sam, we have one of the very best goaltenders in the league,” said Plunkett.
Making things tough in front of the goalie will be junior Ethen Konetsky. The lone upper-classmen on the blue line will have to be the heart of a defense that will also be anchored by returning sophomore’s Ben Hilson and Matt Kaste It will be up to incoming sophomores Phillip Pandolph and Jake Friters and freshmen Paul Phillis. Cole Sobolewski and Jay Fadden
“Ethen has to be the leader back there,” said Plunkett. “Ben and Matt have some experience that should help. We also added freshman Paul Phillis, who I think has potential to be a very good one for us. Jake Friters has worked very hard. Sobolewski and Pandolph are fighting it out for that sixth spot as well.”
The Bulldogs will also face difficulties beyond their control.
If trying to return to the playoffs was not hard enough, a change in how the league is set could make the road even tougher. Last year, Meadville played in the Varsity AA Northwest Division with Mars, Montour and Moon. Well, Moon dropped to Class A, as did Hampton and Plum. Meanwhile, Baldwin jumped to Class AAA.
In return, the Varsity AA did get the likes of Indiana (up from A) and Butler (down from AAA). Still, that left Varsity AA with an odd number of team to divide into four divisions. So instead, there will be a seven-team West Division and a seven-team East Division. In the west, the Bulldogs will join Butler, Mars, Montour, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson and West Allegheny.
Plunkett is hopeful, but the report card is still showing a lot of incompletes.
“I want to make it difficult to play in Meadville again,” said Plunkett. “That is why I am very impressed with my captains (Michael Mahoney, Brandon Corey and Nick Kaste). Still, with kids playing other sports and injuries, we have only had a couple practices with the whole team. So I really don’t know what kind of team we are going to be right now.”