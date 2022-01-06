Meadville Bulldogs wrestling coach Barry Anderson said his team “didn’t waste any time” in their matches against Erie High School on Wednesday.
Anderson was spot on in his analysis.
The ’Dogs beat the Royals 76-0 at the House of Thrills to advance to 2-0 overall and in Region 5.
Erie only had enough wrestlers for six matches, and Meadville won all six matches. Five of them were won by fall with the sixth being a major decision.
The match started at 106 pounds. Meadville’s Ben Fuller pinned Erie’s Reginald Ott in 2 minutes and 33 seconds. With the fall, Meadville took a 6-0 lead and never looked back.
The Bulldogs won via forfeit at 113, 120 and 126 pounds before Alex Kinder drew Josiah Previte at 132 pounds.
“He’s (Previte) experienced and been on the mats before. I think he’s challenged us in the past. This is two matches in a row now Alex has had the better kid,” Anderson said. “Alex did a nice job getting in on some takedowns. He didn’t finish every one of them, but then he had a big move with some back points and along with a takedown to seal it for him. If he does a couple things a little different he is probably winning by more than a major, but a major is pretty good against one of their best kids.”
Kinder defeated Previte 11-3 to earn a major decision. His win pushed the team total to 28.
Mark Dait followed in the 138 bout and wasted zero time. Dait got a quick takedown of Erie’s Daniel Stovall and pinned him in 30 seconds. It was the ‘Dogs quickest pin of the night.
Meadville won 145, 152 and 160 with forfeits before Ty Tidball faced Erie’s Izhak Salgado at 172 pounds. Again, the Bulldog got right to business and grappled the Royal to the ground before getting a pin. Tidball’s pin was in 41 seconds.
After a final forfeit at 189 pounds, senior Griffin Buzzell pinned Oscar Vaughn in 39 seconds. Rhoan Woodrow closed out the match at 285 with a fifth pin for Meadville, this was in 1:25.
“My guys did what I expected. Griffin, being ranked in the state, went out and took care of business and so did Rhoan. He stayed within his game and got a nice takedown. Then he went right to work and didn’t waste any time,” Anderson said. “I think that was the theme for tonight. Just staying within ourselves, working hard at what they do and not getting into their game, but staying with our game.”
Meadville has won its two dual matches by a total score of 133-12. The team’s next dual match is against Cathedral Prep on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Hagerty Family Events Arena. Before that matchup, Meadville is set to host Tool City on Friday and Saturday.
“We didn’t have Tool City last year and had a bunch of freshmen and sophomores on the team last year, so I know the juniors, sophomores and freshmen of course are really excited,” Anderson said. “Having a year off then being able to come into our own gym and host such a prestigious tournament, I think the kids are pretty amped up about it.”
Meadville 76, Erie High 0
106: Ben Fuller (M) fall, Reginald Ott (E), 2:33;
113: Caleb Anderson (M) forfeit;
120: Stephen Ernst (M) forfeit;
126: Caden Ream (M) forfeit;
132: Alen Kinder (M) major dec. Josiah Previte (E), 11-3;
138: Mark Dait (M) fall, Daniel Stovall (E), 0:30;
145: Brighton Anderson (M), forfeit;
152: Westin Chess (M) forfeit;
160: Alaric Jones (M), forfeit;
172: Ty Tidball (M), fall Izhak Salgado (E), 0:41;
189: Tyler Battles (M), forfeit;
215: Griffin Buzzell (M) fall, Oscar Vaughn (E), 0:39;
285: Rhoan Woodrow (M), fall, Nasir Muhammed (E), 1:25.
Note: Match started at 106 pounds.
Records: Erie High 1-2; Meadville 2-0