After leading his team to the state quarterfinal round last year, Cambridge Springs girls basketball coach Ryan McKissock has high expectations for this season’s team.
Last year, the Blue Devils defeated Brockway 54-36 in the first round before being eliminated by Neshannock 44-25.
“I would say we have a pretty high standard at Cambridge and it’s not gonna change this year,” McKissock said. “Obviously, we’re gonna look to contend for the region and contend for a district championship, try to advance past the elite eight in the state tournament.”
If McKissock wants to make return to states, then he’ll have to do it without first-team all-region player Madison Yanc. Last year, Yanc was the team’s leading scorer at 15.0 points per game and crossed the 1,000-point mark. Yanc is currently playing at Division II Edinboro University.
“Anytime you lose a Division II-type athlete, it’s always tough,” McKissock said. “I’m a firm believer in the fact that every year another kid will just step up and hopefully fill the role a little bit. We have five seniors coming back, so there’s some experience there and some kids that are quite capable.”
Even with Yanc gone, McKissock is returning a lot of experience from last year, including five seniors. One of them is Makenzie Yanc, who was also first-team all-region. Last season, Yanc averaged 10.8 points per game.
“Believe it or not, at Cambridge everybody’s just as important as the other,” McKissock said. “She’s just gonna be as important as some of our younger kids that are coming up and trying to develop. She’s just a piece to the puzzle and she knows that. She’s a big-time performer, so she’ll show up.”
Besides Yanc, the Blue Devils are also returning Hailee Rodgers, who was named second-team all-region after posting 9.4 points per game last year. Finley Rauscher, Jordyn Wheeler and Abby Miller round out the Blue Devils’ senior class.
McKissock also expects to see production from some of his younger players as well.
“We have a bunch of sophomores that really put a lot of time in the offseason,” McKissock said. “We’ll see if a couple of them can fit in a little bit and also one junior, Brooklyn Cole, put a lot of time in the summer. Some of the kids are hungry, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out, but I like our chances as much as anyone else’s.”
To prepare his players for tougher games in the postseason, McKissock made sure to schedule games against high-level teams in the non-region portion of the Blue Devils’ schedule. The Blue Devils will play against the 3A champions in Greenville and the 6A champions in McDowell. They also play against two WPIAL teams in Eden Christian Academy and Burrell. The Blue Devils will go out of the state to take on national-powerhouse Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in February.
Cambridge will open up its season against the defending District 10 2A champions in West Middlesex on the road on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ll get a big test early and see where we’re at and hopefully we can show them that we’re a pretty good team right off the bat against them,” McKissock said.
