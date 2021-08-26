Meadville Tribune
ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team placed second at a Region 3 Mega Match at J.C. Martin Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs had a team score of 135. McDowell won the match with a 109 and Erie took third with a 140.
The lowest individual score belonged to Zoey McClain of McDowell who shot a 34. Erie’s Elizabeth D’Andrea was close with a 35. Meadville’s Phoebe Templin was third lowest with a 41.
Also scoring for Meadville was Kayla Germanoski (47), Kennedy Gunn (47), Kelsey Hefner (48) and Brooke Hart (49).
Region 3 Mega Match at J.C. Martin Golf Course
1) McDowell (109): Zoey McClain 34, Analise Wolf 35, Avery Burdick 40, Alexis Marsh 43
2) Meadville (135): Phoebe Templin 41, Kennedy Gunn 47, Kayla Germanoski 47, Kelsey Hefner 48
3) Erie (140): Elizabeth D’Andrea 35, Olivia Whaling 50, Josie Berdis 55, Grace Bennet 61