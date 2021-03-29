Meadville’s track and field team will look a lot different this season compared to the last time they competed.
The last time the Bulldogs competed as a team was the 2019 District 10 championship when they collected 30 total medals, seven of them gold. The team also sent eight athletes to the PIAA state championship meet.
The 2020 season was canceled by the PIAA due to COVID-19 and 25 seniors did not have the chance to defend their region titles. In 2019, the boys won their second Region 3 title in-a-row and the girls won their third.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year with the kids that couldn’t compete. Several kids went on to track and field teams in college that never got to compete their senior year,” head coach Amy Lynn said. “Last year we could of taken at least 12 kids to states and probably 11 were seniors. It’s hard to think about.”
This season, the Bulldogs are young and less in number than before.
“I usually average around 100 kids and this year we are at about 60,” Lynn said. “I’m not sure why, but it’ll be interesting to see if other schools are facing this too.”
With last season’s cancellation, that class of freshmen, which are now sophomores, are still in their first year of track. Add in this year’s freshmen class and two full classes of athletes are in their first year of high school track and field.
“We have a lot of young kids. We have a good bit of talent though, which is great,” Lynn said. “It’s just a lot of learning right now, but the kids are working hard. I think other schools are in the same boat as we are as far as having two freshman classes.”
Despite having an inexperienced team, Lynn is still expecting a couple standouts in most events.
“In distance we have Teddy Ernst, a senior who will be really strong for us. Max Dillaman is a freshman who went to states in cross country in the fall so we expect big things out of him,” Lynn said. “Girl wise we have Riley Fronce, a junior, and Cam Guffy, a freshman, who should both do pretty well this year.”
In the throwing events, Lynn expects Savior Hughes to have a big year in disc and shot put. Mark Dait has done well in the javelin as well, Lynn said.
“Sprinting wise we have young kids but they’re working really hard. I was pleasantly surprised with the talent that came out there,” Lynn said. “Khalon Simmons, Martavious Stout and Alex Kinder are all underclassmen and have looked impressive so far.”
On the girls side, Lynn said Elena Lucas and Adelaide Phillis have been working hard and have a lot of potential.
“For the jumping events we lost a lot so we will start from ground zero and work our way up. Carl Dait and Khalon will help us here,” Lynn said. “I have a transfer who we just got last week. His name is Qwa’Mae Sherene and he’s a talented young man. We also have Ryan Ashe and Jaidyn Ramirez in pole vaulting who will hopefully be district qualifiers.”
The Bulldogs look dramatically different from the last time they competed, but Lynn isn’t closing the door on winning more region titles and extending the streak.
“I’m seeing young kids step up, which is nice. I hope they can repeat. The boys may be stronger than the girls this year and it’s kind of funny because they go back and forth,” Lynn said. “The boys will win for so many years then the girls will and they’ll go back and forth. This year will be very interesting, that’s for sure.”
Lynn also said COVID restrictions will likely impact large meets and invitationals. Some may not happen and all and those that do may be split up between two days to have less athletes at the facility. Regardless of how restrictions pan out, Lynn said her kids are very excited to have a season at all.