Meadville (8-3) will play Cathedral Prep (12-6) today at the Hagerty Events Center’s Dollinger Field in Erie for the District 10 boy’s lacrosse championship at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs defeated Fairview 12-8 on May 24 to advance to the championship game. The Ramblers beat Hickory 15-3, also on May 24 as well.
Cathedral Prep won the regular season series against Meadville 2-0 with a 16-5 win on April 5 and a 15-5 win a month later on May 5.
The Ramblers are averaging 12.4 goals a game, and will be a tough challenge for the Bulldogs, led by head coach Charlie Anderson.
“If we can stay positive as a team and work together like a fine tuned machine and try not to beat ourselves mentally we should be OK,” said Anderson. “Prep has a great deal of talent regarding players and coaches so no matter what its gonna be a good game its gonna be all about which team wants it more.
Meadville’s offense is led by junior Gino Giliberto, who is averaging 2.8 goals per game and has 31 total this season. Cody Schwab leads the team in points with 45, and goaltender Zach Travis has made 111 saves so far this season.
