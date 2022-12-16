A lot can happen in two years.
Nate Beveridge, a 2018 Meadville Area Senior High School graduate, took up speedskating in November 2020. Two years later, Beveridge has qualified for the 2026 Olympic trials in long track.
Beveridge qualified for the Olympic trials last month at the CanAm International held at the Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary. He finished with a time of 38.77 seconds in the 500-meter event.
“It felt pretty well, especially when I crossed the line in the race and saw the clock at the time I got,” Beveridge said. “I was pretty happy with it.”
Beveridge also achieved personal bests in the 1000-meter (1:17.22) and 1500-meter (2:05.06) at the CanAm International.
Beveridge’s performance in Calgary also qualified him for the U.S. Nationals, which will take place Jan. 5-8 at the Petit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee is also where Beveridge, a 2022 Clarion University graduate, decided to move in June. Beveridge had been living in West Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, since April 2021 to train at the Utah Olympic Oval while being coached by Olympic gold-medalist Shani Davis. However, Davis retired from coaching, so Beveridge decided to make the move to Milwaukee. Beveridge currently trains at the Petit National Ice Center.
Since moving to Milwaukee, Beveridge has been training under two former Olympians in Bonnie Blair and Dave Cruikshank. Blair earned five gold medals during her speedskating career. Blair earned her first gold medal during the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. She then won two gold medals each at the 1992 Olympics in Albertville, France, and the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Cruikshank is a four-time Olympian, having competed in 1988, 1992, 1994 and 1998.
“They have a lot of insight into the sport, a lot of positivity and they know what they’re talking about,” Beveridge said.
Don Beveridge, Nate’s father, believes that the move to Milwaukee and the coaching change has been paying off so far.
“He’s had the best of the best as coaching, but this year is just a little bit more intense for sure,” Don Beveridge said. “They took him in the summer time. He was up there in June this past summer and they worked a really hard summer, all outdoors, no ice whatsoever. The ice didn’t go down up there until September. It was all outdoor activity as far as the training.”
Since Nate is still new to the sport, he often has to make adjustments in order to improve his performance. According to Don Beveridge, Blair and Cruikshank have been helping him do that.
“I think he’s at the right place right now of where he needs to be because they understand how new that he is,” Don Beveridge said. “They do a lot of filming and breakdown the video of what he’s not doing correctly. The good thing about him is that he can adjust automatically and that’s what they like about him is that they tell him how to do something and right away he understands it. He understands what they’re trying to tell him and he goes out and does it the next time the way they tell him to do it.”
The Olympic trials won’t take place until January 2026, so Nate is focusing all his attention on his next major competition, which is next month’s U.S. Nationals.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Nate said. “I feel like every week I’ve been improving a lot, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Don Beveridge believes the sky’s the limit for his son since he’s putting all his time and energy into improving his craft.
“I know right now he’s concentrating on just getting better at what he does,” Don Beveridge said. “He’s focused. He’s focused on getting better at his event. He knows that the bigger picture is a long ways away and that he has plenty of time to better himself at this sport. I mean basically his goal is he wants to take it as far as he can go. Wherever that takes him, he has the support and he has I believe the right coaching to get him whatever that is, whatever the end result’s gonna be.”
