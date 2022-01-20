Bowling footwork is overrated – right, Corey Lynn?
In what looked like a serious injury, the former Meadville High School standout athlete Lynn – gunning for his second 300 game in the last two months – stuck on his last ball and rolled his ankle … however, still managed to throw the ball dead solid in the 1-3 pocket for perfection again in the Morgantown Scratch League at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown, W.V.
The powerful Lynn also tossed a career-high 779 series as he followed his gem with 201 and 278 games. He started his third game with the front seven before leaving a solid 7-pin in eighth frame. His previous high was 773 bowled as a 17-year-old in the Junior-Major League at Plaza Lanes.
In the video posted on Facebook on his 300-game last ball, Lynn is fortunate he didn’t break his left ankle as it completely rolled over, but he was still able to stay upright and throw the ball.
It looked painful.
“I have never stuck so bad in my life,” said the 27-year-old, right-hander. “My shoe literally grabbed and rolled over onto my ankle. I honestly don’t know how I didn’t sprain or break anything.”
No injury because “Popeye” is one strong dude.
Lynn is having a breakout year with his two 300 games and a handful of 750-plus series. It’s easy to know why, and the 222-average kegler explains:
“I’m finally bowling consistently. After taking four years off during college and another two years moving around for work, I couldn’t bowl regularly. I’m finally able to get in a groove and be comfortable. I feel like my game is the best that it has ever been.”
Lynn hasn’t reached the ceiling yet.
Congrats, Corey!
Boyle rolls 300
An actual 300 game in a no-tap tournament is a 300 game. Period.
Crushing the 1-3 pocket all morning in the annual monthly Seneca No-Tap Tournament on Sunday, Shaun Boyle threw his ninth career 300 game and added 9-pin (nine counts are credited for strikes) 290 and 300 games for a scorching 890 series, leading his foursome – Glenn Dillon, Doug Dunham and Lane Baker were teammates – to a fourth-place finish in the 22-team tournament.
As a participant in the event, this columnist had a close-up view of Boyle’s phenomenal performance. It was quite impressive.
Boyle might be throwing the ball the best in his career.
“It took a few months, but I finally feel like I’ve got my timing and rhythm back,” he said, who is averaging 213 in Wednesday Nighters League and 210 in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes. “I’m throwing the ball much better this month.”
It also helps to have knowledgeable keglers as teammates.
“Bowling with Doug, Glenn and Lane really have helped, too. They keep me focused on my game and not getting upset over a bad ball.”
Congrats, Shaun!