When Isaac Fiely was in his sophomore year at Meadville Area Senior High School, he was part of the swimming and diving team when he decided to take up a new skill.
In what was the beginning of a career in videography, Fiely made an end-of-the-year recap video for the team and honed in his skills from there. Now, he’s a content creator for all of the sports teams at Xavier University.
“It just kinda developed from there,” Fiely said. “I started making more videos. It spread from not just the swim team, it spread to the other teams at my school and then once I got to college, I kept up with it. It’s just something that keeps on growing.”
While he was a student at Meadville, Fiely decided to continue making more videos and shoot other sports besides swimming and diving. In high school, Fiely made videos for many of Meadville’s sports teams including football, boys volleyball, boys soccer, golf, indoor track and hockey.
When it came time to choosing a college, Fiely knew he wanted to go to a school in Cincinnati because he became a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals in elementary school. Fiely also recounted a family trip to the city and fell in love with it.
“While we were there, I really liked the overall vibe of the area, so when it was time for me to make my college decision, I looked up schools in Cincinnati,” Fiely said. “I saw Xavier was listed as one of them. I remembered their logo and just the school name from seeing them in March Madness years before, so I looked into the school and that’s what kinda led to it.”
During his senior year at Meadville, Fiely knew he wanted to continue creating content in college, so he reached out to the Xavier men’s basketball to see if the program had any opportunities for him. This was around the time the COVID-19 virus started to spread in the United States, so Fiely wasn’t able to shoot sports during his first semester at Xavier.
However, during his second semester, Fiely started to create content for all the other teams on campus besides basketball. As a content creator, Fiely does videography and photography and creates graphics for Xavier’s sports teams. After getting his feet wet in numerous sports, Fiely finally got the opportunity last summer to shoot basketball, which is his favorite sport to shoot. Now in his sophomore year at Xavier, Fiely is majoring in digital media.
Now that he has a lot of experience working in college athletics, Fiely admitted that it has been a big leap from filming high school sporting events.
“It’s definitely a lot different than high school just because you have teams coming all across the country to play against yours and every team name you know like ‘oh Ohio State’s coming to town this weekend, Villanova this weekend, Seton Hall’”, Fiely said. “A lot of just different big name schools are coming and so you see a lot of talent on the field and a lot of the time we have some top 25 national matchups and so those are always really exciting to see and just see what the top talent in a specific sport looks like.”
Besides men’s basketball, Fiely has shot women’s basketball, baseball, golf, soccer, volleyball and tennis while at Xavier. Even though Fiely has experience shooting various sports at Xavier, he admitted that men’s basketball has a different feeling because it’s the sport that gets the most attention.
“Basketball specifically, our arena, the Cintas Center, holds 10,250 people and the majority of our games are sold out, so going from the House of Thrills at Meadville, I don’t know how much that holds, but then moving to the Cintas Center, just the difference in crowds is extreme, seeing stands filled up,” Fiely said. “We’ve played against a lot of cool teams. The Ohio State matchup was a huge one. We had fans camping outside. They were camping out like 12 hours prior to the game starting and the excitement is just on a different level.”
Fiely likes shooting sports because he thinks something different happens with each event.
“With sports photography in specific, you’re always capturing moments and a lot of the time, they can’t be recreated,” Fiely said. “So if one of our players has a big dunk in a game, like I can have that shot and that shot will always be tied to me and there’s a chance nobody will ever dunk in that same way again, but I got a picture of it and so I think that just capturing the moment and having a chance to have that piece of history is always exciting to me.”
When he graduates from Xavier, Fiely wants to continue being a content creator for a living.
Despite living in Cincinnati and working for Xavier athletics, Fiely hasn’t forgotten his small-town roots and those at Meadville who helped him get to this point.
“Meadville was a really supportive community throughout the whole time I was doing stuff for them,” Fiely said. “With football, that was my first time that I’ve really worked directly with a team for a whole season doing this kind of stuff, so I feel like it gave me a good start just knowing what it’s like to go to practices and games and just being with a team, going on road trips, stuff like that.
“Coach (Mike) Richards and Coach (Ray) Collins, they really took me under their wing, were supportive, giving me all the access I needed to make content and then when I post stuff on social media, a lot of the players’ parents and my mom and family, they would share it and it would just kinda spread around the Meadville community and the comments were always very positive, which motivated me to keep going and it kind of gave me some confidence going up to the next step.”