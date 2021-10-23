SAEGERTOWN — The 2021 Cochranton Cardinals team has left its mark on the record books at Cochranton High School.
The Cardinals finished the season 7-0 with a 37-0 win against Saegertown on Friday.
It’s the second undefeated team in school history. The first time it happened was in 2003 when the team won the French Creek Valley Conference and lost to West Middlesex in the District 10 championship in double-overtime.
The team has been led all season by a lights out defense and the legs of Jack Martinec. Martinec set the single season rushing yards and touchdown records with 1,682 yards and 22 touchdowns. The previous records were held by Kris Kersey, who ran for 1,527 yards in 2003 and Kevin Brenot, who ran for 19 touchdowns in 1992.
On Friday, Martinec ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns. It was the sixth time this season he has ran for more than 200 yards in a game.
Defensively, the Cardinals shut out the Panthers. It was the Cards fourth shutout on the season and third-in-a-row.
Stephen Martinec added 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Cochranton. Blake Foulk had 46 yards on six carries.
For Saegertown, Aaron Shartle led the team with 67 yards on the ground.
The Panthers (2-5) are scheduled to play Mercer next Friday for a season-finale.
Cochranton’s regular season is over. The Class 1A playoffs are scheduled to begin next Friday. The brackets are set to be released on Sunday.
Cochranton 14 8 8 7 — 37
Saegertown 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
C — Jack Martinec 4-yard rush (2pt Jaiben Walker pass from Noah Cummings).
C — Jack Martinec 15-yard rush (2pt failed).
Second Quarter
C — Stephen Martinec 10-yard rush (2pt Jack Martinec).
Third Quarter
C — Jack Martinec 61-yard rush (2pt Stephen Martinec).
Fourth Quarter
C — Jack Martinec 12-yard rush (Xp good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: C — J. Martinec 27-258, S. Martinec 14-111, Foulk 6-46, Miller 2-3 ; S — Shartle 16-67, Schaaf 7-6, Zirkle 7-7. Petrucelli 2-2.
PASSING: C — Cummings 1-2 19 yds 1 int; S — Zirkle 3-8 38 yds 1 int.
RECEIVING: C — Foulk 1-19; S — Schaaf 2-20.
Records: Cochranton 7-0; Saegertown 2-5.