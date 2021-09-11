COCHRANTON — “You set the tone right here, Cardinals.”
Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa yelled to his team in the pre-kickoff huddle to set the tone. The Cardinals listened and rattled off 14 quick points in the first quarter.
The Cardinals used the early offensive outburst and four touchdowns by Jack Martinec to beat the Seneca Bobcats 41-8 in a Region 2 affair at Cochranton High School.
It was evident early that Cochranton was going to pound the ball. On the team’s first drive they busted several first downs before Martinec finally broke free for a six-yard touchdown.
The tone was also set defensively. The Cardinals swarmed to each Bobcat ballcarrier and were airtight in coverage.
Sophomore Blake Foulk intercepted Seneca quarterback Nolan Seabury’s second attempt of the game. On the ensuing offensive drive, Foulk ran for a 16-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals held a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Martinec took over in the second quarter. Touchdown runs of 24 and 67 yards gave the senior three rushing touchdowns in the half. He also caught a pass from quarterback Noah Cummings for a 40-yard score.
When the half was all said and done, the Cardinals held a commanding 35-0 lead over the Bobcats.
Cochranton coasted through the second half. Stephen Martinec scored on the first play of the final quarter and Seabury rushed for a 16-yard touchdown to avoid a shutout.
The Cardinal roster is small, both in numbers and the size of the players, but head coach Mike Feleppa has the team playing beyond their size.
“We’re dressing 18 kids and we were against a 40-man roster tonight. I can’t be more proud of our kids effort,” Feleppa said. “We’re undersized every week but these kids play with heart and grit and they’re scrappers. We came off the ball and blocked well and we ran hard. When we do that it doesn’t matter how big the kids are across the line are.”
One undersized (5-7, 155 pounds) Cardinal that plays with heart and grit is Martinec. He finished with 295 total yards and four touchdowns. In addition to his monster stat line on offense, he also had a handful of tackles for loss from his strong safety position.
“We have a great team put together so I just have to go out there and get it done. We all had a ton of confidence coming into tonight so I tried to finish every run as hard as I could,” Martinec said. “I knew we could do it. We just needed to come together and play as one. This year with practicing as hard as we can I had a real good feeling about this year and its paying off so far but we still have a long season ahead of us.”
Martinec was part of a hard hitting defense that allowed 224 total yards and intercepted the ball twice.
“We practice our gang tackling. Eleven hats to the football and all the fundamental drills we do are showing up out there on defense,” Feleppa said. “I thought the secondary played well tonight too.”
Offensively, Cochranton had a total of 415 yards of offense. Martinec rushed 17 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns. S. Martinec had 11 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown while Foulk scored once with 27 yards on three carries.
“Every week Jack comes to work. He is a workhorse and I’m proud of him, he deserves it,” Feleppa said. “All the backs ran hard tonight and they’re great kids to coach.”
With the win, Cochranton moves to 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Through two games, the defense has allowed eight points and 279 yards.
The Cardinals are scheduled to go on the road for the first time this season to face region rival Cambridge Springs next Friday.
Seneca is now 0-3 and will play undefeated Eisenhower next week.
Seneca 0 0 0 8 — 8
Cochranton 14 21 0 6 — 41
First Quarter
CH — Jack Martinec 6-yard run (XP no good).
CH — Blake Foulk 16-yard run (Cummings pass to Barzak).
Second Quarter
CH — Jack Martinec 24-yard run (Foulk run).
CH — Jack Martinec 40-yard pass from Noah Cummings (Xp no good).
CH — Jack Martinec 67-yard run (Hollabaugh kick).
Fourth Quarter
CH — Stephen Martinec 12-yard run (Xp no good).
S — Nolan Seabury 16-yard run (Miller run).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: S — Seabury 18-25, Miller 5-16, Buscemi 4-0; C — J. Martinec 17-255, S. Martinec 11-95, Foulk 3-27, Cummings 1-(-2).
PASSING: S — Seabury 8-20 113 yards, 2 int; C — Cummings 1-2 40 yards 1 td.
RECEIVING: S — Miller 3-52, Reese 3-21, Barber 1-36; C — J. Martinec 1-40.
Records: Seneca 0-3; Cochranton 2-0.