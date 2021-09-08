The Maplewood football team’s home opener on Friday against Saegertown has been canceled because of COVID-19.
PENNCREST School District said the cancellation happened after a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. Any players or staff who attended last Friday’s game or Monday’s practice are considered a close contact.
In a letter published to the district’s website, Maplewood Principal Kenneth Wolfarth announced the cancellation.
“I regret to inform our Maplewood community that the Friday, September 10, 2021 home opener is canceled. We will notify you if we are able to reschedule the game,” the letter reads.
Head football coach Bryan Borkovich said he hopes to reschedule the game.
“It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to avoid it. I know we are not the only team who has had to cancel,” Borkovich said. “Hopefully we can reschedule the game since it’s one of only three home games we have.”
Last Friday’s Saegertown vs. Iroquois was also canceled to to COVID-19. If another game is not scheduled for Friday, the Panthers will be off for two straight weeks.