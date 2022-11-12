The Maplewood Tigers are one of eight teams that remain in contention for a state title after beating Elk County Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Lady Tigers as they will take on District 6 runner up Homer Center today at Slippery Rock High School at noon. The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll for 1A. The Wildcats sit one spot above the Tigers at No. 3. The Wildcats downed previously undefeated Frazier in three sets in the first round.
“I feel that they’re just a very athletic group of girls,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “They’re solid at all areas of the game and they play like athletes, so they’re gonna keep the ball alive and they’re gonna keep it coming back at you.”
The Tigers enter today’s match with a record of 19-1. Since their lone loss to Cochranton in September, the Lady Tigers have won 12 consecutive games. In fact, the Tigers held a scrimmage with Conneaut on Thursday.
“That was a tremendous help,” Bancroft said. “CASH is a very solid team all-around and they were hitting the ball at us well, putting up a good block, which we’re gonna see (today), served us tough. It was a great battle and a great opportunity to be able to play against them.”
The Lady Tigers are led by all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas. Fellow seniors Bailey Varndell runs the offense at setter and McKenna Crawford leads the defense at libero. Middle hitters Elizabeth Hunter and Megan Woge are also capable of earning kills. Madison O’Hara is another name to watch out for on the defensive side.
“I think we need to earn some points at the service line,” Bancroft said. “We’re playing a very offensively-loaded team. They have some solid hitters and we have our hitters, but I feel offensively we have to score some points at the service line. Defensively, we have to be very consistent, keep some balls alive and hopefully can win some points in strings (today). We have to put points back-to-back, not just one here and there.”
The winner will take on either Conemaugh Township or Oswayo Valley in the semifinal round on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.
