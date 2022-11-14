SLIPPERY ROCK — Volleyball is a game of runs and runs are especially crucial during a state quarterfinal matchup.
That was for certain on Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock High School when Maplewood swept Homer Center 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Tigers will now play in the state semifinals against Oswayo Valley on Tuesday.
“We’re still playing volleyball,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “It’s exciting. Another day of volleyball and that was our goal coming in here. We’re pretty excited about that.”
Down 13-10 in the first set, the Tigers went on a run that helped shift the momentum of the entire match. After the Tigers scored back-to-back points to pull within one, senior libero McKenna Crawford went to serve and proceeded to earn an ace to tie the set at 13. Crawford’s serving helped turned things around for the Lady Tigers as they went on an 11-0 run to take a commanding 21-13 lead. The rest of the set was smooth sailing for the Tigers as they scored four out of the next six points to earn a 1-0 lead. Crawford earned three aces during the opening set.
“When I go back to the service line, I just want to get points for myself and my team, so that was the ultimate focus,” Crawford said. “I help my team settle in. I just wanted to work back there and get some easy points.”
Crawford wasn’t the only one who contributed to Maplewood’s early run. Sadie Thomas and Megan Woge were also effective at the front of the net in earning kills that helped the Tigers pull away in the first set.
“McKenna Crawford came in very focused and determined, but she didn’t get them all by herself,” Bancroft said. “She had her team to keep the ball alive and keep her back there for a while. They never panicked. Yeah, we did come out a little slow, but they came out hot. That was a very, very good team we just played. Probably more offensively strong of any team that we’ve seen this year.”
After claiming the opening set, the Tigers went up 2-0 after a 25-16 win in the second set. In the third set, the Wildcats were determined to avoid a sweep. The Wildcats were down 18-9 when they strung together four unanswered points. During the run, the Wildcats earned a block from Molly Kosmack and an ace by Ali Schmidt. The Wildcats were also aided by a pair of errors by the Tigers. From there the Wildcats kept things close. However, the Tigers clinched the match when Thomas buried a ball that the Wildcats failed to return in a 25-20 win.
“Third set especially, I thought the girls pushed really hard,” said Homer Center head coach Beth Cutshall. “Great camaraderie, came together and really pushed through it.”
Thomas led the Tigers with 22 kills and 10 digs. Elizabeth Hunter and Savannah O’ Hara earned seven and six kills, respectively. Hunter also contributed three blocks while Thomas pitched in with two. Crawford the team with 18 digs defensively. Maggie Means and Madison O’Hara compiled 11 and seven digs, respectively. Setter Bailey Varndell passed for 31 assists. Varndell also contributed defensively with four digs.
“I thought our hitters, everyone really picked up,” Crawford said. “We rely a lot on Sadie, so I think the rest of our offense picked it and everyone played their role.”
For the Wildcats, Meegan Williams led the attack with nine kills while Alaina Fabin and Ashlyn Kerr added six each. Defensively, Anna Cutshall led with 17 digs. Macy Sardone and Williams contributed 14 and 11 digs, respectively. Fabin and Kerr earned 10 digs apiece. Kosmack led the team with six blocks while Schmidt was second with four. Sardone paced the Wildcats’ offense with 19 assists.
Cutshall, Sardone, Kosmack and Schmidt have played in their final game for the Wildcats on Saturday as seniors. Another senior, McKenna Kishlock, was unable to play in Saturday’s game due to an injury.
“They are a huge impact to this year’s team,” Cutshall said. “We had five seniors, one on the injured list and they’re gonna be sorely missed for sure.
As for the Tigers, they get to play at least one more game. Maplewood will go up against Oswayo Valley at Warren High School at 7 p.m. in the 1A semifinals. The winner will play in the state championship game at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday.
Oswayo Valley earned first place in District 9 and boast a 24-0 record this season. The Green Wave swept Conemaugh Township in the quarterfinals.
According to Crawford, if the team sticks to its script, then it will have no problem containing the Green Wave.
“I think we just need to stay focused and again play every point like its match point,” Crawford said. “Don’t look ahead and just go out there and show them what we can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.