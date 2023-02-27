Maplewood got out to an early lead in Saturday's District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal game against Mercer.
The lead proved crucial because Mercer rallied hard in the second half and cut the Tigers' lead to five with about five minutes left to play.
The Tigers, laden with experience in big-time games, outscored Mercer 12-4 in the final four minutes to collect the win 50-37 at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
"We talked about it with the girls. We've had some games that were grinds and close ones so when we get to that point it's not a panic," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "I think some of that game experience and overall experience plays into that."
After battling to a 7-6 lead early in the first quarter, Maplewood went on a 15-0 run. The Tigers held the Mustangs scoreless for about eight minutes between the first and second quarters.
Maplewood took a 25-13 lead into halftime and led 36-25 after three quarters of action.
A key for the Tigers was on the glass. Maplewood out-rebounded Mercer 32-19. Sadie Thomas and Rhaelynn Koelle each had six boards while Madison Eimer and Maggie Means each added five.
"We went into a little spell where we tried to out jump everybody. I had to remind everybody that this isn't the first season in the fall, we have to be physical," Rhoades said. "We have to rebound. Overall, they did a good job."
Mercer's Audrey Allen and McKenna Heckathorn led the Mustangs in the team's fourth-quarter rally with four and three points, respectively. All of which were earned at the free throw line.
"I'll give credit to Mercer. They played hard and made some shots. They shot well from the free throw line and we did not," Rhoades said. "We hit some big shots and stifled some runs. Defensively, we got after it again. Hopefully we get the ugly win out of the way first."
Senior Bailey Varndell led the Tigers with 11 points, nine of which were from beyond the arc. Madison O'Hara scored 10 points. Thomas and Savannah O'Hara each scored nine points for Maplewood. Thomas also added four assists and three steals while Savannah dished four assists.
Maplewood will move on to the semifinals to play Cambridge Springs on Wednesday at Meadville High School at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers have beaten arch-rival Cambridge twice this season to take home the region crown.
Mercer (37)
McCandles 5 1-1 11, Washil 1 5-6 9, Allen 1 5-6 7, Heckathron 1 3-4 5, Godfrey 2 0-0 4, Siedel 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 12-15 37.
Maplewood (50)
Varndell 4 0-0 11, M. O'Hara 4 0-0 10, S. O'Hara 4 1-4 9, Thomas 3 3-6 9, Eimer 1 2-4 5, Koelle 2 0-1 4, Means 0 2-4 2.
Totals 18 8-19 50.
Mercer;6;7;12;12;—;37
Maplewood;15;10;11;14;—;50
3-point goals: Mercer — Washil; Maplewood — Varndell 3, M. O'Hara 2, Eimer.
