ERIE — Maplewood freshman Avery Palotas qualified for the District 10 Class 2A girls golf tournament.
Palotas shot a 50 at Green Meadows Golf Course on Tuesday. Her score tied for third place.
“Avery is the first Maplewood qualifier we’ve had in quite a few years,” coach Phil Young said.
The girls individual district tournament is today and Saturday at The Country Club in Meadville.
Boys golf
Meadville finishes fourth in region
ERIE — The Meadville Bulldogs wrapped up the Region 6 golf schedule at Whispering Woods Golf Course in a rain-shortened match on Wednesday.
The Dogs finished fourth on the sesaon with 29 points. Cathedral Prep (48), McDowell (39), Erie High (33) claimed the first three spots. Warren (26), General McLane (17) and Harbor Creek (10) round out region standings.
On Wednesday, with bad weather close by, the match was called early. Players were spread between hole 13 and 18, so results are based on the completion of 13 holes.
Meadville’s Michael Mahoney and Phil Pandolph each carded a 57 and were two shots from the lead score of 55. Robert Mahoney shot a 64 and Sam Copolla recorded a 75.
Cathedral Prep’s Breckin Taylor and McDowell’s Joey DeAngelo both shot a 55 to lead the field.
Editor's note: This story was updated Sept. 23 to correct the spelling of Avery Palotas.