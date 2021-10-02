WATTSBURG — The Maplewood Tigers rode the legs of Ben Gilberto to a 30-8 Region 2 win against Seneca on Friday.
Gilberto amounted 130 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter and an 8-yarder in the third.
Sadie Thomas was perfect on the night. She made all three extra point attempts and converted on a 24-yard field goal.
Logan Kennedy scored from seven yards out in the final quarter to give the Tigers 30 points.
Seneca’s quarterback Nolan Seabury amounted 210 yards through the air and ran for 131.
With the win, Maplewood is now 3-2 on the season and will host Cambridge Springs for a region matchup next Friday.
Maplewood 7 3 13 7 — 30
Seneca 0 8 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
M —Ben Gilberto 2-yard run (Xp good)
Second Quarter
S —Nolan Seabury 3-yard run (Seabury 2-point)
Third Quarter
M — Sadie Thomas 24-yard field goal
M — Ben Gilberto 8-yard run (xp good)
Fourth Quarter
M — Logan Kennedy 7-yard run (xp good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M —Gilberto 18-130, Burns 14-92, Kennedy 8-33, Palmiero 1-3, Halstead 1-2; S —Seabury 22-131, Buscemi 8-13
PASSING: M —Kennedy 2-6 45 yds; S —Seabury 10-23 205 yds 2 int
RECEIVING: M —Palmiero 2-45; S —Reese 5-73, Libra 2-65, Barber 2-55, Cadden 1-12
Records: Maplewood 3-2, Seneca 1-4
Panthers fall to Raiders
GREENVILLE — The Saegertown Panthers dropped a non-region game against Reynolds on Friday 54-28.
Reynolds’ Hayden McLaughlin amassed 323 rushing yards off of 22 attempts and four touchdowns.
Saegertown’s Keenen Schaaf ran for 133 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Aaron Shartle scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Saegertown struck first, but Reynolds held a 26-12 led at halftime. A 28-point third quarter put the game away for the Raiders.
Saegertown dropped to 1-3 overall and will host Seneca next Friday.
Saegertown 6 6 0 16 — 28
Reynolds 0 26 28 0 — 54
First Quarter
S — Aaron Shartle 1-yard run (Xp no good)
Second Quarter
R — Camren Klenke 39-yard run (2point no good)
R — Noah Geiwitz interception return (xp good)
S —Wyatt Burchill 57-yard pss to Sully Zirkle (xp no good)
R — Haydin McLaughlin 54-yard run (xp good)
Third Quarter
R — Haydin McLaughlin 65-yard run (xp good)
R — Haydin McLaughlin 35-yard run (2point to McCloskey)
R — Haydin McLaughlin 36-yard run (xp good)
Fourth Quarter
S — Aaron Shartle 4-yard run (2-point Schaaf run)
S — Keenen Schaaf 70-yard run (2-point Schaaf run)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: S — Schaaf 14-133, Shartle 11-50, Yoder 9-36, Shaffer 4-4, Wilkinson 1-2, Burchill 1- (-9); R — McLaughlin 22-323, Klenke 8-102, Malgeri 1-0
PASSING: S —Shaffer 2-5 13 yds 1 int, Burchill 2-3 57 yds 1 td, 1 int; R —McLaughlin 1-1 32 yds 1td, Malgieri 3-6 35 yds 1 int
RECEIVING: S — Zirkle 1-57, Yoder 2-10, Shartle 1-3; R —McCloskey 1-32, Geiwitz 2-20, McLaughlin 1-15
Records: Saegertown 1-3, Reynolds 3-2