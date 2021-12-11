ROCKY GROVE — The Maplewood boys basketball team began the year with a fourth-quarter comeback against Titusville to win 45-42.
At halftime the game was tied at 20s, but the Rockets held a 32-25 lead after three.
Maplewood scored 16 points in the final stanza to Titusville’s nine to secure the win.
Leading the Tigers in scoring was junior forward Cole Doolittle. Doolittle scored 18 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
Luke Sleeman scored eight and Sam Wright added seven for Maplewood.
As a team, Maplewood shot 50 percent (7-14) at the free throw line and made two 3-pointers.
Leading Titusville was Tyler Dirstine with 12 points.
Maplewood will conclude play in the Rocky Grove Tournament today.