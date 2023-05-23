The Maplewood baseball team has been eliminated from the Class 2A District 10 playoffs as they lost to Sharpsville 12-2 in mercy-rule fashion Monday at Allegheny College.
Sharpsville beat Maplewood in every area of the game start to finish. The Blue Devils next opponent is not yet known.
"We knew that this team was a top-notch opponent based on what we had seen," said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. We knew we were the underdog and wanted to compete. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't."
Kaedan Wygant was the starting pitcher for Sharpsville and lasted four innings before Braden Scarvel came in and finished the game. Both Levi Willison and Landyn Reynolds pitched for Maplewood.
After the Tigers were handed three quick outs, Sharpsville scored two runs to take the lead early in the first inning. Both Stephen Tarnoci and Josh Divens batted in runners.
An energetic dugout kept Sharpsville going in the second inning when Luke Dilster's hit would make it 3-0.
In the fourth inning, Sharpsville exploded on offense, scoring four runs after several instances of loaded bases and mistakes by the Tigers defense.
Maplewood wasn't able to register their first hit until the third inning when Ethan Peterson got a single. In the fourth, they managed to score their first run as Jacob Woge ran home after a hit by Willison.
Sharpsville nearly ended the game even earlier up 9-1 in the fifth inning. Tarnoci cranked a deep double, but only one run scored.
After Willison's second RBI made it 10-2, Sharpsville closed out the game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
"You learn from these type of things," said Smock. "We'll just pull up our pants and go after them again next year."
Sharpsville, who was 11-5 in Region 1 District 10 play, will move on.
For Maplewood, they end the season with an 9-9 overall record and will lose three seniors Peterson, Isaac Williams and Brady Gerow.
"Sometimes we have to reboot and reset to pick ourselves back up," said Smock. "We're a young team. We will lose three seniors who will be missed. But we will pick up the pieces and grind it out next year."
Maplewood (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Hochstetler 2-0-0-0, Reynolds 3-1-1-0, Woge 3-1-2-0, Willison 3-0-1-2, Proper 3-0-1-0, Hirosky 2-0-0-0, Gerow 1-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-0-0-0, Williams 2-0-0-0, Peterson 2-0-1-0; Totals 23-2-6-2.
Sharpsville (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Leipheimer 3-1-1-3, Distler 5-1-2-3, Tarnoci 4-1-2-2, Titus 1-1-0-0, Summers 2-3-1-0, Divens 4-0-1-1, Scarvel 3-1-3-0, Tonty 3-1-0-1, Wygant 2-0-1-0, Lindstedt 2-1-0-0, Dejulia 3-1-1-1, Bissell 0-1-0-0. Totals 32-12-12-11.
Maplewood 000 101 x — 2 6 4
Sharpsville 215 112 x — 12 12 0
BATTING
2B: M — Reynolds; S — Distler, Tarnoci.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Willison LP 3.0-7-8-6-0, Reynolds LP 2.2-5-4-1-1-2; S — Wygant WP 4.0-3-1-0-3-1, Scarvel 2.0-3-1-1-5-0.
