CORRY — The Maplewood Tigers girls volleyball team lost a non-region match 3-1 (23-25), (25-18), (26-24), (25-21) to Corry on Wednesday.
Maplewood lost a crucial third set 26-24 that allowed the Beavers to go up 2-1. Corry wrapped up the match in the fourth set.
Junior outside hitter Sadie Thomas led the Tigers with 26 kills and 19 digs.
Bailey Varndell dished 43 assists.
Avery Brunot and Elizabeth Hunter recorded 11 and eight kills, respectively.
McKenna Crawford added 16 digs.
Maplewood is now 7-4 overall. The Tigers are scheduled to play in a tournament at Cochranton on Saturday.
Conneaut sweeps Erie
ERIE — The Conneaut Eagles swept Erie High 3-0 (25-15), (25-15), (25-10) in a non-region match on Wednesday.
Amber Clark dished 29 assists for the Eagles. Kaylee Mattera led with 13 kills, six digs, four blocks and three aces.
Sylvia Prebor added six blocks and five kills.
Conneaut is now 6-2 overall.
Trojans beat Bulldogs
ERIE — McDowell beat Meadville 3-1 (25-16), (25-15), (22-25), (25-17) in a non-region match on Wednesday.
Ella Stewart led the ’Dogs with 12 kills and 17 digs. Meghan Willis added 19 digs.
Senior Kendall Sandrock had 11 digs and eight kills. Freshman Emma Parks added four blocks and three kills. Fellow freshman Elliott Schleicher had 29 assists.
Meadville dropped to 4-2 overall.
Girls soccer
Conneaut overwhelms Sharon
SHARON —The Conneaut girls soccer team beat Sharon 7-1 in a Region 2 girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Hannah Brady led the Eagles with two goals off of three shots.
Also scoring for Conneaut was Brie Nader, Victoria Medrick, Laurynn Pelc, Alayna Ott and Emma Schafer.
Jocelyn Denihan, Chloe Custer, Alayna Ott and Lana Johnson each recorded one assist.
In goal, Denihan saved all four shots she faced. Savannah Burns saved two shots.
Conneaut is now 8-3-1 and is scheduled to play Titusville on Saturday.