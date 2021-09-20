TOWNVILLE — The Maplewood Tigers football team used a big second-half to beat Brockway 18-7 in a non-region game on Saturday at Maplewood High School.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at Union City on Friday, but the game was canceled on Thursday due to COVID-19. Maplewood was able to schedule a game against District 9’s Brockway.
Despite having a limited time to prepare for class 2A Brockway, the Tigers came away with a win.
Brockway scored first in the second quarter when Carter Hickman rushed in from two yards out. Maplewood was down 7-0 at halftime.
The Tigers answered with Dominic Kinney connecting with Connor Palmiero for a 17 yards touchdown pass. A blocked extra point kept Brockway in the lead.
In the fourth quarter, Maplewood score twice and kept Brockway out of the end zone.
“It was crazy coming into the game with no preparation,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “You could tell that we didn’t get to practice for them, but I’m proud of the way the kids made changes at halftime. They adjusted and got the win in the second half.”
Ben Gilberto ran for a 20-yard touchdown early in the final quarter. Logan Gross added a touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Gilberto led all rushers with 122 yards on 29 carries. Kinney ran for 56 yards. Kinney also passed for 79 yards with one touchdown and interception. Palmiero caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.
For Brockway, Brayden Fox went 21-42 with 182 yards and three interceptions. Hickman rushed for 22 yards and a score.
Maplewood advanced to 2-1 overall with the win. Brockway dropped to 1-3.
Brockway 0 7 0 0 — 7
Maplewood 0 0 6 12 — 18
Second Quarter
B — Carter Hickman 6-yard rush (Xp good).
Third Quarter
M — Dominick Kinney 17-yard pass to Connor Palmiero (xp no good)
Fourth Quarter
M — Ben Gilberto 20-yard run (2-pt no good)
M — Logan Gross 2-yard run (xp no good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: B — Hickman 9-22, Fox 1-9, Brubaker 1-0; M — Gilberto 29-122, Kinney 5-56, Burns 1-2, Wright 2-14, Snell 2-10, Gross 1-2.
PASSING: B — Fox 21-42 182 yds 3 ints, Hoyt 2-4 8 yds; M — Kinney 6-17 79 yds 1 td 1 int.
RECEIVING: B — Carlson 8-61, Hickman 5-45, Brubaker 3-26, Pyne 2-8, Kosko 5-70; M — Palmiero 4-64, Wright 1-3, Gross 1-12.
Records: Brockway 1-3; Maplewood 2-1.