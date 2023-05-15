GUYS MILLS — Maplewood baseball put together a complete game Monday afternoon to 10-run region opponent Cochranton 13-3 at home.
The Tigers scored two runs in the opening inning, five in the third and then ended the game early running for three in both the fifth and sixth.
"This is a game that we have been searching for all year," said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. "We have tried to put good pitching, hitting, and defense together all in one package. We had been struggling at doing that and tonight things fell in place for us."
Ethan Peterson pitched a stellar game for Maplewood. Throwing a little over four innings, the senior struck out six batters and allowed just two hits.
"I can't say enough about Ethan," said Smock. "He's worked hard his whole baseball career and we are going to deeply miss him on the mound and at the plate next year."
On offense, the Tigers hit by committee. Elliot Beuchat, Levi Williams, Landyn Reynolds, and Elijah Hochstetler all had multiple hits as Maplewood slugged eleven total hits on the day.
Walker Carroll was the starting pitcher for Cochranton and lasted two innings. Maplewood got off to a 2-0 lead early thanks to hits by Jacob Woge and Willison.
Strong pitching and infielding got Maplewood to the third inning up 2-0, where Cochranton switched to pitcher Andrew Albert.
The Cardinals then struggled on defense, allowing five runs in the third with two of them coming off a walker batter/hit by pitch batter. AJ Proper also stole home and Isaac Williams' single drove in two more runs to make it 7-0.
"For the third game in a row we just didn't come ready to play," said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak. "Playoffs are right around the corner and if we want to go anywhere in them, we have to get it together."
Cochranton had a brief glimpse at a comeback as they scored two in the fourth. One run came off an Albert RBI double and the other off a single.
But after Cochranton managed just one run in the fifth, Maplewood scored six more runs to put the game out of reach.
Hochstetler hit a double in the fifth which made things 10-3. He would later finish off the game, driving in two more runs to mercy-rule the game.
Maplewood, who improves to 8-7, will turn their attention to Union City today on the road at 4 p.m.
As for the 7-11 Cochranton Cardinals, they will play Iroquois at home on Wednesday, also at 4 p.m.
